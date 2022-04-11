CVFLW: Golden Square triumphs in the battle of the Bulldogs | Photos

news, local-news,

Golden Square has started the CVFL Women's season on a high-note after defeating North Bendigo on Sunday. In the first battle of the Bulldogs clash for 2022, Golden Square locked in a 174-point victory over North Bendigo to pick up where they left off last season, final scores 27.13 (175) over 0.0 (1). Golden Square coach Todd Deary said his team's strong forward line helped lock in the squad's first victory of the season. "Even though the score was 175 to one, North Bendigo played really well and never gave up," Deary said. "They just didn't have anyone that was able to convert and the final score doesn't indicate their great effort and potential. "However, our strength up on the forward allowed us to have multiple avenues to goal which made it very difficult for North." Emily Collins and Michelle McCready led Square's goalkicking with four each, followed by Amanda Carrod, Mia Ward and Monique Williams on three each. Carrod led best on ground followed by Jessica Cox, Keely Hare, Ward, Letisha Stewart and Collins. "Carrod and Cox were dominant across the middle, meanwhile Carly Geary played well in the ruck in addition to our new recruit Keely Hare who stood up and showed great potential," Deary said. Sport news: North's best on was led by Samantha Bice, followed by Sophie Perkins, Jasmine Leech, Taylah Nicholson, Sarah Creeley and Mikala Creely. Square now faces a three-week wait before their next game due to the Easter break which is then followed with their round three bye. "Seeing as our next game isn't until May 1 we'll definitely do more game-based activities at training sessions," Deary said. "We'll also focus on hitting our targets on the field and being able to hold a few more tackles as we let a few slip on the weekend." North's next game is at home on Sunday April 22 against Bendigo Thunder. Meanwhile in the other round two matches, Castlemaine defeated friendly foe Kyneton in the club's debut within central Victoria's premier women's league. Magpies took full control of their nest at Camp Reserve on Saturday night with a 63-point win over the Tigers, final scores 12.7 (79) over 2.4 (16). Magpies denied their opponents a goal on the board going into the half-time break leading 5.2 (32) over 0.3 (3). Tigers booted two goals in the third quarter, but it was too late as the Magpies were already in full flight and matched with another two goals. Magpies broke away in the final quarter with five goals to secure their on-debut victory. Shelby Knoll (3) led goalkicking for the Magpies followed by Ella Cochrane, Emily Cooper and Lily McNair (2). Michelle Barkla was best on ground followed by Cochrane, Cooper, Meg Ginnivan, Bridie Semmens and Jemma Finning. Taylah Moore scored the Tigers' two goals, while was also best on ground followed by Heidi Erasmus, Lucille Mitchell, Ursula van Dyk, Rachael Williams and Belinda Hateley. Sport news: Bendigo Thunder continued to show why they are a top-contender for another premiership this year during a 104-point scoreless win over Kerang. Thunder headed north for the Clash against the Blues and were able to make light-work of their opponents during a 15-strong goalkicking spree, final scores 15.14 (104) over 0.0 (0). Thunder's Phoebe Cuttriss led best on ground followed by Jacqui Graham, Katelyn Hazlett, Megan Williamson, Hannah Perry and Britney Mueck. Blues' Jessica Searle was best on followed by Jemma Meehan, Sophie Peacock, Maddy Price, Rebecca Zerbe and Emma Peacock. Eaglehawk has locked in another big win with a 106-point triumph over Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane. Hawks restricted the Storm to just one behind going into three-quarter time, while they had a commanding 73-point lead. In the final quarter the Hawks kept on firing to see out the game 17.11 (113) over 1.1 (7). Hawk's Samantha Heron and Freya Pearce (4) led goalkicking followed by Lily den Houting and Charlotte Edlin (3). Pearce led best on ground followed by Emily Field, Edlin, Brianna Larkins, Kayla Cox and Heron. Lucy Gorrie was Storm's best on ground, followed by Keisha Tonzing, Ireland O'Rourke and Paige Panczel. There will only be one CVFL Women's match played this coming weekend - the round one Good Friday under lights clash between Kyneton and Kerang. The next full weekend will be round three which is approximately two weeks away on Sunday April 24. North Bendigo will host the Thunder at North Bendigo Oval, 2:30PM. Castlemaine will make its first trip up north to Riverside Park to play Kerang at 2.30PM. Strathfieldsaye will host Kyneton at Tannery Lane at 2.30PM. Eaglehawk and Golden Square have the bye.

