BFNL: Rampant Roos maul Magpies in great start to season

Kangaroo Flat scored an all-the-way win over Maryborough in an encouraging display from the up-and-coming young Roos side. With the goal-scoring shared between 10 players the Flat went further ahead the longer the game went. It was a scrappy game, but as Maryborough skipper Coby Perry said at match-end it was no surprise skill levels were obviously down after no competitive match play for eight months. The Roos surged to a 43-point lead by half-time registering 19 scoring shots to the Magpies six and they ended up winning by 71 points: 16.19 (115) to 6.8 (44). The Roos had solid forward line contributors in Lachlan Wilson and Hamish Lockhart - three goals each - with pacy Mitch Rovers and Mitchell Holt adding two apiece. The Magpies' most productive forward was Chris Freeman who finished with three goals, although he could have ended up with a couple more. His final tally was 3.4. It took until close to the 18-minute mark in the opening quarter before a goal was scored. Read more: Catch up on the rest of the local footy news Read more: Weekend footy scoreboard With 17:56 on the time clock Sam Barnes marked a Maryborough clearing kick and sent the ball through the scoreboard end's big sticks. Mitch Trewhella followed up with a delightful snap exactly one minute later and when big follower Nick Lang dribbled through the Roos' third Maryborough was in strife. Liam Latch pumped the ball into attack but the thrust was cut off and the quarter ended with the Magpies goalless. After two early second quarter majors to the Roos finally Maryborough responded. Freeman marked straight in front and kicked accurately for the Magpies opening major. Five and half minutes had elapsed in the second quarter. Wilson responded for the Roos with a long, set shot from the 50m line at the Station Street end followed by another long bomb, this time from Lockhart, as the Roos hopped out to a six-goal advantage. With the half-time siren looming Perry landed one of the goals-of-the-day. He threaded his way through a ball-up pack inside the 50m arc to land Maryborough's second, but the visitors were still 43 points down. The third term was Maryborough's best on the day. The Magpies added 3.4 although they were still out-scored by the home team's 4.3. Full-back Kya Lanfranchi was in the thick of the action for the Pies and received fine support from Lachlan Hull, but the two defenders were simply swamped by the number of Flat forward 50 entries. Jake Postle and Freeman added vital Maryborough majors with Freeman's blind turn, followed by a grubbered goal, one of the individual plays-of-the-day. The busy Rovers, aided by key defender Nick Keogh, marked 15 metres out from goal with only seconds left on the clock and steered home the Flat's 12th The Roos stifled the Pies again in the final term adding 4.5 to a solitary goal. Lockhart bombed home a superb 50m major from the bowling club half-forward flank and Rovers wrapped up a successful afternoon for the Kangaroos with an accurate set shot from right in front of the sticks. The Magpies will be hoping they can land a bigger tally of goals in their Good Friday clash against Castlemaine at Princes Park.

