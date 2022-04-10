HDFNL ROUND 1: Grasshoppers hold Bulldogs to lowest score since 2013

sport, local-sport, hdfnl, round 1, colbianbbin, north, bendigo, lowest, score, since

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: APRIL 9, 2022 COLBINABBIN held North Bendigo to its lowest score for nine years as the Heathcote District league season got into full swing on Saturday. In a battle of the two teams that won the pair of season-opening games the previous week, the Grasshoppers won a grinding contest 9.13 (67) to 4.8 (32) at M.J. Morgan Oval. A side usually renowned for ticking the scoreboard over, the Bulldogs' meagre tally of 32 was their lowest since being held to 4.7 (31) by Leitchville-Gunbower in round 14 of 2013. "It was a really hard-fought win... a very contested game and we knew at some stage the floodgates would open up, it was just going to be a matter of which team could keep the pressure up the longest," Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull said. "The boys did a good job, but in saying that, I'd say both teams would come away from today with a lot of improvement in them. "Pressure-wise we were really good, but our execution can certainly lift." Just four goals were kicked in the opening half as the Grasshoppers led 3.7 to 1.6 at the main break. The best players for the Grasshoppers were led by reigning best and fairest Jed Brain, who kicked two goals. "Jed worked really hard all day and kicked a couple of goals; Ben Barton played well in the backline and Sam Ryan, who has just turned 18, played a really good game up forward for us," Bull said. "And I thought Hadleigh Sirett was dominant in the ruck for most of the day." The Grasshoppers had Seamus Bromley concussed in the first quarter, while Jimmy McMurtrie was hampered by a abductor complaint after half-time. CATCH UP ON MORE FOOTBALL FROM THE WEEKEND North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett identified the Bulldogs' lack of composure with the ball as one of his side's key deficiencies. "We spoke at half-time about how we'd had a lot of almost moments, but Colbo defended really well and won a lot of the contested footy," Bennett said. "But it was our composure with the footy that really let us down." The standout player for the Bulldogs was strong marking key forward Dylan Klemm (two goals). "Despite the way the footy was coming into the forward line, he just looked dangerous all day," Bennett said. "Klemmy's work-rate as a forward... we'd like to bottle that and give it to our midfield group. For the second week in a row we were outworked in the midfield." The Bulldogs' Tim Devereaux suffered a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of the game. Heathcote built on its competitive showing against North Bendigo a week earlier to win its first game of the season, beating Huntly at home by 25 points. The improved Saints - missing captain Codie Price (COVID protocols) and vice-captain Darcy McLean (injury) - led at every change to prevail 13.8 (86) to 8.13 (61). "It's great for the boys to get the first win," new Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said. "Huntly kept challenging us all day and I thought they used the ball well, but we stuck to the way we wanted to play and to grind out a win was really good for the boys' confidence." The standout player for the Saints was recruit Braden Padmore. "Braden was absolutely sensational for us today. He must have had mid to high-30s in disposals, kicked three goals and was super in the middle," Saladino said. "I thought Connor Hamilton was really good starting on-ball, but overall, it was a really even performance." On a sour note for the Saints, defender Nathan Bake is facing a stint on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. The Hawks were forced to spend the game playing catch-up football after the Saints broke away to an early 16-point lead at quarter-time, 4.2 to 1.4. "I think the spectators who came along would have walked away happy with the standard of footy," Huntly coach Stacy Fiske said. "To Heathcote's credit, they played a really good surge game and we couldn't adjust to it early. "We could have rolled over at times, but it was a credit to our boys the way they fought it out, so we'll take a lot of positives." Mitch Christensen playing ruck/forward was the best for the Hawks, who got through unscathed. Lockington-Bamawm United has picked up from where it left off. After an undefeated 2021 season, the Cats opened 2022 with a 69-point win over White Hills at Scott Street. Although the margin blew out with the Cats victorious 20.12 (132) to 9.9 (63), the Demons had been within striking distance midway through the third term. "Halfway through the third quarter we were 14 points down, but we had a player go down (centre half-back James Davies) and from there they got right on top," new Demons' coach Jack Fallon said. "It's frustrating because the final score doesn't do justice to how competitive we were for a lot of the game. "We cracked in for three-and-a-half quarters, but the last quarter-and-a-bit was disappointing." Forward Anthony McMahon booted six goals and was the best for the Cats, while reigning Cheatley medallist in ruckman Tyler Phillips also started the season well. Recruit Bayden Fallon (three goals) across half-forward was the Demons' best and Sam Lowes on debut played well on a wing. A fast start set up Mount Pleasant's 37-point win over Elmore. The Blues with six new players in their side booted 6.6 to 0.2 in the first term on the way to their 13.20 (98) to 8.13 (61) victory at Elmore. "It was probably a game of missed opportunities for us. We kicked 13.20, but it probably should have been 20.13 given we missed about seven shots from 20m out," Blues co-coach Darren Walsh said. "It was a bit of a heavy track as well, but we're obviously really happy to win our first game. You never know how the first game is going to play out, so it's a good result. "We've got plenty to work on... our skill level dropped off a bit in the second half because we tired, but overall, it was really positive. "And we didn't get any injuries out of the game, so that was a bonus." Co-coach Adam Baird (three goals), Billy Mahony and recruit Zane Keighran through the midfield were the best for the Blues, who had gun forward Ben Weightman kick four goals, while new forward Dean Tydell slotted two. The Bloods - who are now 0-2 - were best served by Matt Gilmour and Matthew Nettlefold, while recruit Seb De Napoli kicked three of their eight goals. LBU 20.13 (133) White Hills 9.9 (63) GOALS: LBU: A.McMahon 6, R.Woodland 3, J.Collins 3, B.Fulford 3, T.Phillips 2, T.Leech 1, J.Bacon 1, J.Howlett 1; White Hills: B.Fallon 2, M.Dole 2, B.Childs 1, C.Kekich 1, J.Davies 1, J.Fallon. BEST: LBU: Anthony McMahon, Tyler Phillips, Joseph Wolfe, Stanley Brentnall, Jesse Collins, Luke Collins. White Hills: Bayden Fallon, Samual Lowes, Rhys Irwin, Tanner Deckert, Nicholas Wallace, Patrick Eefting. Heathcote 13.8 (86) Huntly 8.13 (61) GOALS: Heathcote: B.Padmore 3, J.Jones 2, K.Cavallaro 2, J.Conforti 1, C.Hamilton 1, J.Paisley 1, J.Brooks 1, J.Kelly 1, L.Birch 1. Huntly: T.Miles 1, J.Cowling 1, M.Christensen 1, M.Billings 1, O.Downing 1, L.Gray 1, C.Aldous 1, T.Ferguson 1. BEST: Heathcote: Braden Padmore, Jackson Jones, Billy Price, Liam Birch, Connor Hamilton, Kai Cavallaro. Huntly: Mitchell Christensen, Tyler Miles, Jay McDonald, Connor Aldous, Mitch Billings, Jayden Cordy. Colbinabbin 9.13 (67) North Bendigo 4.8 (32) GOALS: Colbinabbin: T.Clarke 2, J.Brain 2, C.Shields 1, L.Fitzgerald 1, L.Fitzgerald 1, J.Brain 1, H.McMurtrie 1. North Bendigo: D.Klemm 2, Z.Richards 1, M.Gray 1. BEST: Colbinabbin: Jed Brain, Benjamin Barton, Matthew Riordan, Hadleigh Sirett, Sam Ryan, David Price. North Bendigo: Dylan Klemm, Nicholas Waterson, Marcus Rogers, Player, Jordan Ford, Lachlan Ford. Mount Pleasant 13.20 (98) Elmore 8.13 (61) GOALS: Mount Pleasant: B.Weightman 4, A.Baird 3, D.Tydell 2, R.McIvor 1, J.Craig 1, D.Whiting 1, J.Tuohey 1. Elmore: S.De Napoli 3, D.Friedberger 2, M.Carson 1, N.Palmer 1, K.Armstrong 1. BEST: Mount Pleasant: Matt Gilmour, Matthew Nettlefold, Dylan Gordon, Kyle Armstrong, Sam McHale, Sebastian De Napoli. Elmore: Adam Baird, Billy Mahony, Zane Keighran, Fletcher White, Jesse Tuohey, Ben Weightman.

