LVFNL: Can Inglewood make first 2-0 start to a season since 2003?

SELECTION NIGHT - weekend football teams: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW Weekend football preview, selections - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL WITH the confidence of a round one win behind it, Inglewood will set about making it two in a row when the Blues host Maiden Gully YCW in the Loddon Valley league on Saturday. The Blues were the talk of the LVFNL last Saturday when they opened their season with a 30-point win and in doing so ended a 42-game losing streak dating back to 2018. The challenge now is to back it up against an Eagles' side that endured a 144-point hiding from Marong in its season-opener last Saturday. "The spirit has been really good at training this week and the boys are all up and about, but knowing where we're coming from, they aren't going to take anything for granted," Blues coach Darrell Billett said on Friday. "Particularly the 10 or so boys from last year who played last week and have been through quite a bit, they don't want to make last week just a one-off, they want a repeat dose. READ MORE: Last week's LVFNL round one wrap "And it was great to see the way our boys who are coming up from Melbourne responded. I spoke to a few of them during the week and they were really rapt with the way the club embraced them. "There is a really good feeling around the club and the boys want to experience it again this week." With their 15.4 (94) to 9.10 (64) victory last Saturday, it's the first time the Blues have made a 1-0 start to a season since 2008. The Blues haven't been 2-0 since the last year they made finals in 2003 when they opened their year with a pair of victories over Pyramid Hill (97-72) and Marong (121-55). Saturday's LVFNL games - Newbridge v Mitiamo, BL-Serpentine v Calivil United, Marong v Bridgewater, Inglewood v Maiden Gully YCW. Pyramid Hill bye. Meanwhile, it's round two of the North Central league season on Saturday. Saturday's NCFL games - Wedderburn v Wycheproof-Narraport, Sea Lake Nandaly v Charlton, Boort v Birchip-Watchem, St Arnaud v Donald. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

