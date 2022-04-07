Weekend football preview, selections - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

sport, local-sport, weekend, football, previews, selections, friday, BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat. Wins haven't come easily for the Roos and Magpies in recent years. Combined they have just 39 from 204 games since 2015, which is why both need to cash in when opportunities arise, such as Saturday at Dower Park to kick off the BFNL season. The Roos will again field a young and developing side under coach James Flaherty in 2022, while the Magpies enter the season with a new coach in Rick Andrews whose first aim for the year is his side to produce "consistent and competitive football". Last time: Kangaroo Flat 18.10 (118) def Maryborough 15.5 (95). Since 1995: Kangaroo Flat 27; Maryborough 26. 2.20pm Saturday at QEO. The Bloods have their injury concerns heading into the opening round with Joel Swatton, Tom Brereton, Will Allen, Riley Walsh and Ollie Simpson among those to be missing on Saturday. The Bloods were the big improvers last year in laying a solid platform for coach Nathan Horbury to build on, with Golden Square promising to be stiff opposition. The Bulldogs, led by second-year coach Christian Carter, have had a strong build-up with three practice match wins over East Point, Greenvale and Shepparton. Last time: Golden Square 18.18 (126) def South Bendigo 15.8 (98). Since 1995: Golden Square 37; South Bendigo 25. 2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye. The BFNL's No.1 modern day rivalry writes its next chapter between the two sides that have met in the past three grand finals - albeit the most recent of those was a distant 2019. A huge challenge for the Hawks heading to Tannery Lane where Eaglehawk hasn't won since 2011 and the Storm are rarely beaten. Travis Matheson is leading the Hawks for a fourth season as coach, while Darryl Wilson and Shannon Geary are continuing in the co-coaching role for the Storm, who again should be right in the thick of the action at the business end of the year as they have been for so long. Last time: Strathfieldsaye 19.15 (129) def Eaglehawk 7.10 (52). Head to head: Strathfieldsaye 17; Eaglehawk 15. 2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne. Sandhurst makes the trip down to Gardiner Reserve for the first time since 2019 to take on the Bulldogs. Rob Waters' Bulldogs, along with Strathfieldsaye and Golden Square, are touted as the three leading flag hopefuls and are going to be mighty tough to beat at any venue - but particularly at Gardiner Reserve, which again has that 'Graveyard' feel to it. The Gisborne forward line spearheaded by Pat McKenna and Jack Scanlon is as good a one-two punch in the competition and although there was no medal awarded last year, it wouldn't be a surprise if gun midfielder Brad Bernacki polled the most Michelsen votes. Sandhurst heads into the new season with what coach Ashley Connick rates his best midfield in his four years at the club, while the Dragons are likely to have five to six recruits in their side Saturday. Last time: Gisborne 17.10 (112) def Sandhurst 6.10 (46). Head to head: Gisborne 25; Sandhurst 23. 2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine. There has been plenty of positivity emanating out of Castlemaine. There has been the return to the club of a number of former players, including Bailey Henderson, Tommy Horne, Zac Denahy and former skipper Zach Denahy and genuine optimism that after years of heavy beatings - the Magpies have lost their past 47 games - that the wheel can finally start turning in the right direction. There's a great opportunity to get the season started on the right foot on their home turf against country rivals Kyneton. The Tigers have had a productive off-season with a host of recruits, particularly bolstering their backline and midfield depth. Last time: Kyneton 13.24 (102) def Castlemaine 11.6 (72). Since 1995: Castlemaine 26; Kyneton 24. LUKE WEST - Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Kyneton. ADAM BOURKE - Maryborough, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Kyneton. RICHARD JONES - Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Kyneton. ............................................ 2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge. First hit-out for the Maroons, who had the bye in last week's opening round. And there's no easing into the season for Luke Freeman's side, which faces Mitiamo coming off an 84-point win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in what was an ominous start to its 2022 campaign last week. Last time: Mitiamo 18.12 (120) def Newbridge 6.4 (40). Since 1995: Newbridge 28; Mitiamo 28. 2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine. Chance for both sides to get their first wins of the season after round one defeats. New Calivil United leader Jack Daley faces his first big coaching challenge in lifting his side after last week becoming the team that Inglewood ended a 42-game losing streak against, while the Bears will be wanting to make more of their opportunities in front of goal after managing just 2.10 against Mitiamo in round one. Last time: BL-Serpentine 15.12 (102) def Calivil United 8.13 (61). Since 1995: Calivil United 32; BL-Serpentine 24. 2.15pm Saturday at Marong. A reprieve for Bridgewater during the week with key player Andrew Collins cleared of his striking report in last week's 20-point loss to Pyramid Hill. Massive test awaits the Mean Machine - which hasn't started a season 0-2 since 2008 - coming up against the imposing Marong, which wasted no time asserting its authority on the competition with a 144-point belting of Maiden Gully YCW in round one. Last time: Bridgewater 14.13 (97) def Marong 11.11 (77). Since 1995: Bridgewater 33; Marong 21. 2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood. A brilliant start to the season for Inglewood last week in breaking a 42-game losing streak with a 30-point win over Calivil United, but coach Darrell Billett put it into perspective post-match: "The bigger picture is it's a 16-game season and we've won one." Now the Blues get their shot at winning two in a row for the first time since 2016 against an Eagles side belted by Marong last week. It has been a rarity for much of the past two decades, but the Blues go in on Saturday as favourites. Last time: Maiden Gully YCW 26.22 (178) def Inglewood 0.1 (1). Since 1995: Maiden Gully YCW 43; Inglewood 10. LUKE WEST (3) - Mitiamo Calivil United, Marong, Inglewood. ADAM BOURKE (3) - Mitiamo, BL-Serpentine, Marong, Maiden Gully YCW. ............................................ 2.30pm Saturday at White Hills. White Hills is the first team to get a crack at last year's minor premier Lockington-Bamawm United, which was unbeaten in 2021. The Demons have a new coach in Jack Fallon and the side will have plenty of new faces after an active off-season recruiting campaign. While the Cats again shape as the team to beat this year, they have turned over some quality from last season and coach Brodie Collins has the dual focus of contending for a flag while also blooding youth. Last time: LBU 28.11 (179) def White Hills 6.9 (45). Head to head: LBU 28; White Hills 15. 2.30pm Saturday at Elmore Elmore will be striving for a much improved effort after last week's season-opening hiding from Colbinabbin. The Bloods started the game well, but faded after quarter-time in an 89-point loss. Gun ruckman Chris Down headlines the list of recruits for the Blues over the off-season, with his capacity to give his midfielders first-use and his work around the ground to be a pivotal asset. Last time: Mount Pleasant 18.15 (123) def Elmore 12.9 (81). Since 1995: Mount Pleasant 34; Elmore 22; Drawn 2. 2.30pm Saturday at Colbinabbin The match of the round between the two sides that won last weekend's pair of season-opening games. Should be a ripper of a contest and although it's still so early in the season, these are the matches - those "eight point games" - that are ultimately going to prove crucial in determining the double chance come September. Both sides should be better for the hit-out last week to shake some of the rust off. Last time: North Bendigo 9.10 (64) def Colbinabbin 8.10 (58). 2.30pm Saturday at Heathcote Although they didn't win, plenty to like about the Saints in their 10-point loss to North Bendigo at Atkins Street last week. The Saints showed in one outing under new coach Andrew Saladino they should be a vastly-improved side in 2022, while Huntly embarks on its new season with a core of local talent rather than the heavy Melbourne-focus of the past decade. Last time: Huntly 13.7 (85) def Heathcote 9.11 (65). Since 1995: Huntly 27; Heathcote 26. LUKE WEST (2) - LBU, Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo, Heathcote. ADAM BOURKE (2) - LBU, Mount Pleasant, Colbinabbin, Heathcote.

