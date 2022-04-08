BFNL: COVID protocols rule out five players from Gisborne's round one team

sport, local-sport, gisborne, five, players, ruled, out, covid, protocols, bfnl

GISBORNE will go into its Bendigo Football-Netball League season-opener on Saturday with five senior players sidelined through COVID protocols. In what is bound to be a challenge most clubs across the region are likely to encounter at some stage throughout the season, players isolating either with COVID or as a close contact has impacted on the Bulldogs' round one selection for their clash with Sandhurst at Gardiner Reserve. Those ruled out from the Bulldogs' senior team include captain and star forward Pat McKenna, ruckman Braidon Blake, 2012 Michelsen medallist Scott Walsh, Coburg-listed forward Josh Kemp and Jake Normington. All five had played in the Bulldogs' final practice match last weekend against Sunbury - a game coach Rob Waters had to miss due to COVID protocols. "It is what it is and we still think our team will be strong on the weekend and we'll be doing our very best to have a great competitive game against Sandhurst to get the four points," Waters said on Friday. "One of the boys during the week said probably 90 per cent of our top 30 players have had COVID, so touch wood we've got the worst of it out of the way. "At least we know we'll have all these boys available for us next week and our approach is it's one soldier down and one steps up. We've just got to deal with it and move on." With McKenna sidelined gun defender Jack Reaper will step up to captain Gisborne on Saturday. "Everyone is just eager to get back out there playing footy again after the past couple of years," Waters said. "We know Sandhurst is going to be a great test first-up for us and we're looking forward to playing them at home."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/2a84a695-d9fc-4722-a424-69d2648b752d.jpg/r0_255_4920_3035_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg