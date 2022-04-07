Bendigo Spirit's Anneli Maley receives WNBL All-Star accolade

news, local-news,

Bendigo Spirit's Anneli Maley has another accolade to add to her resume. In addition to being awarded the club and league MVP (Suzy Batkovic Medal), the 23-year-old has been named on the WNBL All-Star First team. The squad features Jackie Young (Perth Lynx), Brittney Sykes (UC Capitals), Steph Talbot (Adelaide Lightning) and Ezi Magbegor (Deakin Melbourne Boomers). Maley was honoured to be named alongside such a "star-studded lineup of outstanding women". "It's pretty incredible and gives me a euphoric feeling...this is not something I thought I'd achieve this year," she said. "I am kind of starstruck to be named on the team with them - it's a real honour. "This makes me even more grateful for my time in Bendigo and for the incredible players I was around during the season." Related: In her first season with the Spirit, Maley led the league in scoring, 19.8 points per game, and rebounding, 15.7 boards per game. Her consistency was quite remarkable. The forward scored in double figures in 15 of the Spirit's 16 games, including games of 38 points and 20 rebounds against the Capitals in December and 35 points and 18 boards against Southside in February. Even though she has ended the season with multiple individual accolades, Maley praised her teammates for allowing her to play at her best. "It's always nice to receive individual accolades but they aren't a full reflection of the season," she said. "Every match was a group effort and the most enjoyable part of the season was being part of the team. "I was surrounded by talented individuals who allowed me to do what I do and it would've been impossible to succeed without their outstanding performances." Maley's next challenge is only days away as she now heads to the United States to train with WNBA team Chicago Sky. "It's all coming around rather quickly and I can't wait for the opportunity," she said. "I will go in with an open mind and whatever happens, happens." Maley is no stranger to the US - having played college basketball with the Oregon Ducks in the 2017 NCAA season. Meanwhile, after three seasons at the helm of the Spirit, Tracy York has stepped away as coach to spend more time with family. York led the Spirit to a 7-9 record and a fifth-place finish in 2021-22, made the call and asked to be released from her contract following a tough past two seasons away from home due to COVID-19. Related: WNBL: Tracy York calls time as Bendigo Spirit head coach Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/797c5638-dd3e-4f9e-84e4-f26cba96fa10.jpg/r0_180_3364_2081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg