WNBA: Spirit's Anneli Maley aims high for Chicago Sky training camp

news, local-news,

Bendigo Spirit forward Anneli Maley has been given the opportunity of a lifetime. The 23-year-old has signed a training camp contract and will head to the United States to train with current WNBA champions Chicago Sky. "This is the type of opportunity that not many players ever receive," Maley said. "I will be surrounded by talented players so I will soak it all up like a sponge and learn as much as I possibly can." Basketball news: Maley is one of two players recently announced to join the Sky at the 2022 training camp. Joining Maley will be centre Imani McGee-Stafford, which now bring's Sky's training camp roster to 15 players. Maley is no stranger to the US - having played college basketball with the Oregon Ducks in the 2017 NCAA season. "I play the same style of basketball no matter where I am in the world," she said. "Whether it's with the Spirit in the WNBL, with my NBL1 teams or even 3x3 - I play as hard as I possibly can every time I am on the floor. "My plan is to take the same approach when I head over to Chicago." Maley is on the verge of wrapping up the 2021-22 WNBL season with the Bendigo Spirit where she is currently averaging 20.2 points and 15.8 rebounds per game. Even though she has the biggest opportunity of her career on the horizon, Maley is 100 per cent focused on fulfilling her Spirit duties first. "I am still in the Bendigo Spirit season and I am not getting too far ahead of myself," she said. "My focus is on our next game this weekend and I am not looking beyond it. "One more game and one more win with the Spirit and then I will let my brain click over to focus on the next opportunity." Spirit's last game of the season will be this Sunday against the Sydney Flames. The teams met last weekend, with the Flames defeating the Spirit 61-56 to end Bendigo's winning streak. Come tip-off, Maley's plan is simple - give it absolutely everything. "This has been one of my most enjoyable years of basketball in a really long time," she said. "It's kind of bitter-sweet as I wish we had another 50 games together as this group is getting on so well. "We play for each other so it's going to be sad for it to finish, but all good things come to an end." Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/520fec43-5789-41aa-8daf-120562d9b6bf.jpg/r0_220_2671_1729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg