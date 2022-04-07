Seven crews worked to battle grass fire near Boort

coronavirus,

CFA crews from around Wycheproof, Boort and beyond gathered to battle an out-of control grass fire at Terrapee on Thursday afternoon. A CFA spokesperson said seven trucks had been requested to attend the blaze that began near the Boort-Charlton Road at around 4.30pm. Crews managed to bring the fire under control at 5.02pm A community information message was issued for residents in the Boort and Terrappee townships. It said there is a grassfire on the corner of Boort Charlton Road and Geary Road and firefighters are on scene. Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities as firefighters work to extinguish the fire. If travelling, beware of emergency firefighting vehicles in the area. There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required. Use multiple sources to stay informed: Bendigo COVID cases rise above 250, Macedon Ranges rise in daily cases halts Greater Bendigo has seen a slight rise in it's daily coronavirus cases, recording 264 new infections overnight, 36 more than yesterday. The region's active case number now sits at 1544. Thankfully, the recent trend of rising new infections in Macedon Ranges has come to a halt, with the shire recording 126 new cases, five less than yesterday. It's active cases now sit at 668. According to data from the Department of Health, surrounding shires recorded similar numbers to yesterday as well. Loddon shire saw 15 new cases of the virus overnight, while Buloke shire recorded an additional five and Campaspe noted another 40. Central Goldfields had another 24 people in it's shire test positive for coronavirus and Gannawarra recorded another 13. Mount Alexander shire recorded 32 new infections overnight, bringing it's active case number to 179. Victoria's daily COVID-19 cases above 11,000 for third day in a row VICTORIA has recorded 12,314 new COVID-19 cases along with four coronavirus-related deaths since Wednesday. It is the third day Victoria's daily coronavirus cases have been above 11,000. Department of Health data shows the new cases were made up of 8252 rapid-antigen tests and 4062 positive PCR tests. There were 22,278 PCR tests conducted in Victoria on Friday. The state's active case tally is currently at 63,024. Read more: A total of 283 people are in hospital. Of those, 12 are in intensive care and two are on ventilators. On Wednesday, Greater Bendigo's daily case numbers dropped with 228 new cases reported. The municipality's active cases now stand at 1423. Elsewhere in the region, Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 131 cases on Thursday while new infections were also found in Campase (38), Mount Alexander (36), Central Goldfields (28), Loddon (14), Gannawarra (10) and Buloke (8). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

