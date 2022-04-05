news, local-news, news, bendigo, bendigo art gallery, elvis presley, elvis: direct from graceland, entertainment, moama

For Moama couple Denis and Pamela Hucker, there will always be a special place in their hearts for the King of Rock 'n' Roll. The pair have shared their love for Elvis Presley since they had a chance meeting at the Echuca Worker's back in 2013. And while they have already made the trip to Memphis to see the real deal, they figured the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct from Graceland wasn't to be missed. MORE NEWS: Federal government confirms vital funding for Bendigo Airport upgrade has been finalised "It's absolutely amazing to see all these precious pieces so close to home," Mrs Hucker said. "When something this big comes to a town not far from you, it's something you wouldn't want to miss." The Huckers have included the King in just about every aspect of their lives, from their annual holidays to the happiest day of their lives. "We were married in Las Vegas in 2018 by an Elvis impersonator," Mr Hucker said. OTHER STORIES: "And we always make sure we have a bigger and better outfit each year when we go to the Parkes Elvis Festival." While they had been to the exhibition earlier in their trip, Mrs Hucker was excited to spend her birthday with Mr Presley. "We were absolutely blown away by the exhibition, the gallery has done a fabulous job," she said. "If you can't get to Graceland, this is definitely the next best thing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

