Central Victorian residents are being recruited to a new traineeship program help tackle the shortage of skilled childcare workers. Gowrie Victoria is set to roll out its pilot Early Childhood Traineeship program, starting in Bendigo this month. Early Years consultant Leanne Grogan said the traineeships would allow locals to study and implement what they learn on the job, while gaining a qualification without a HECS debt. MORE NEWS: Carlton's Kerryn Harrington earns third AFLW All-Australian honour "We know that trainees need support, access to employment - which Gowrie sources near where they live - and onsite mentors to scaffold their learning," she said. The innovative program is open to anyone and offers the opportunity to study in Bendigo one day a week to complete a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, while working at an early learning service close to home the other four days. A new report from Community Early Learning Australia reveals staff turnover in the early childhood education and care sector has increased by 50 per cent since the start of the pandemic, while nearly half of job vacancies remain unfilled. The report found serious workforce shortages are compounding pressures on the sector, including growing waitlists for families in need of places, alongside declines in the number of enrolments in educator qualifications. OTHER STORIES: CELA chief executive Michele Carnegie said the results of the report were sobering but not surprising. "The workforce challenges faced by our sector are not new, but have been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic," she said. "We are very concerned that if they are not addressed now, there will soon be a shortage of places, children missing out on early education, parents not able to access the level of care they need to work, and increased cost." Ms Grogan said educator shortages in early childhood education were being felt across regional Victoria in particular. "We are a ratio-based workforce so therefore, in order for there to be good quality education and care available in our communities, we want to draw from our communities," she said. MORE NEWS: 'Morality is not on trial' jury told at Bendigo County Court on Monday As part of the Gowrie Victoria traineeship program in Bendigo, trainees will learn how children learn, how they think and how they communicate. "You will see the progress that you facilitated through setting up beautiful learning environments in play-based programs, sharing stories, demonstrating and modelling skills and encouraging a love of learning," Ms Grogan said. "It really is a wonderful profession." Applications for traineeship places are now open and more information can be found at gowrievictoria.org.au/traineeships Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

