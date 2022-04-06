news, local-news, waste water, treatment, epa, victoria, lake eppalock, knowsley, sewage, supply

AN ENVIRONMENTAL agency wants feedback on a caravan park's plan for a wastewater treatment plant near Lake Eppalock. Knowsley's Lakeshore Caravan Park wants to use recycled water for irrigation as part of a wider push to improve the site. The water would be treated before being stored in a lagoon in winter. Tourism operator Adventures Victoria believes it is not feasible to use Axedale's water and sewage supply, which is 10km away from the rural site. More news: Bendigo leads state's mining boom but jobs pressure is intensifying The plant would treat up to 5000 liters of waste water a day. Victoria's Environmental Protection Authority is calling for public feedback as it investigates any impacts from noise, odour, dust or water contamination. The caravan park has operated for 50 years and many of the remaining amenities are ageing. Past park operators used a series of cascading lagoons to deal with waste water but those that remain have been abandoned, Adventures Victoria told the EPA. Erosion has hit some areas nearby. Heavy rains can wash sediment into nearby properties, it said. "This has been the cause of several complaints and will be addressed in the proposed redevelopment." More news: Victoria records 12,150 new COVID cases Water would irrigate areas where there was no risk of run-off into Lake Eppalock, Adventures Victoria said. They would also use drip irrigation below ground and landscaping to further minimise any risks. The wastewater plant will not handle sludge, which will need to be trucked to a Coliban Water municipal treatment plant. Adventures Victoria would compost food waste at the property or send it to an offsite facility. The treatment plant is part of a $30 million redevelopment plan to create a state-of-the-art tourist park with high quality accommodation including playgrounds, a swimming pool, playgrounds and boat ramps, the group said in a presentation to community members last December. The plan includes 180 cabins and a 140-seat restaurant, plus barbecue areas. It would employ up to 25 full time workers once construction was completed. Adventures Victoria said last December it hoped to open the caravan park back up by the end of 2022. For more information, planning documents to give feedback, visit EPA Victoria's website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

