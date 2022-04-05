news, local-news, news

BENDIGONIANS Adrian Martins and Emily Young will bravely take on the Ride for Lily, a 1000 kilometre bike ride from Melbourne to the Barossa Valley this weekend. Kicking off on Saturday, the ride aims to raise awareness and fund research with the intent of ending childhood cancers. Ride for Lily, created by the Live for Lily Foundation, aims to raise $250 thousand in donations to go to the Children's Cancer Institute and contribute to ending childhood cancer. The not for profit and volunteer run organisation was established by Aaron Hester, to honour the memory of Lily Hester, his daughter, who died of cancer in 2014 at just 9-years-old. Mr Hester is from Bendigo originally and still keeps close connections to riders Mr Martins and Ms Young. READ MORE: "We're like family in a way," Mr Martins said, who actually grew up next-door to Mr Hesters. "I've been involved [with the foundation] since the outset. "It's all about trying to raise awareness and money for child cancer research." Mr Martins said the road bikes themselves, the length and difficulty of the trip, COVID-19, the weather, road conditions, obstacles and vehicles will all be potential challenges. Ms Young, who also knows Mr Hester and Mr Martins, said she had always been inspired by the Live for Lily Foundation and its efforts to end childhood cancer and wanted to do something to help and be a part of it. MORE NEWS: Selection night for weekend footy teams - BFNL, HDNFL, LVFNL, NCFNL and CVFNLW "I know it's gonna be a really big, long and hard journey, but basically once I get to the end, across the finish line it's done," she said. "Whereas like kids going through treatment, they can go into remission, but it's still gonna be a shadow on their life." This is the sixth year the Ride for Lily event will take place, and this year's event will see riders start in Melbourne, bike through the Great Ocean Road, then up Halls Gap, Casterton, and onto South Australia. Riders will start their days at 6am, riding in four different groups, and will stop for two scheduled breaks a day. Each group will have a support group assigned to it that will provide assistance during the journey. To date, the foundation has raised $1.2 million which has been donate directly to the Children's Cancer Institute. For more information or to donate, visit the website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/be8ce96e-9bd4-48d2-a987-78a529b5e1a9.jpg/r0_281_3047_2003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg