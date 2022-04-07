news, local-news, news

A new youth initiative for the Loddon-Campaspe region, kicked off with its first meeting at Emporium Creative Hub, in Bendigo on Tuesday. Youth Take Over Loddon Campaspe is a new initiative funded by Agnico Eagle who operate across the goldfield region and want to invest back into the community. At the meeting the initiative discussed its upcoming project - taking over youth employment. "Our primary purpose is to get young people get their first job, or a better job," Youth Take Over Loddon Campaspe director Ella Hughes said. "We do it through these facilitated internships that give them a real foot in the door with that particular industry." Their next takeover is the Design a wine label project which will see young people being mentored by experienced graphic designer and business owner Kira Hyde, over a six week period. With Ms Hyde's help, participants will design their own wine label and their designs which will be exhibited at Road Henry's Art Space. Ms Hughes said the group will go on a bus tour out to vineyards to meet the wine makers and talk about what it's actually like to work in the industry, and they'll have a few more weeks to work on their designs which will all be exhibited. "They could learn about graphic design marketing, how to install an exhibition production, manufacturing, and packaging," she said. "There are so many different fields of work you can go into from doing something like this, and then they'll have this great project to have on their CV." The winner of the wine design competition will be announced on May 21, and will have their design displayed on wine bottles, as well as gaining experience and contacts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation has been unable to start until now. The initiative is funded for three years and will run a variety of youth take over projects all over the Loddon Campaspe region. Ms Hughes said the organisation will involve young people taking over workplaces, taking over projects, or taking over a piece of research. She said the young people in the program will get to work with industry facilitators who are real experts in their field, work with mentors across a range of industries, and use the project they participate in on their resume to help them get a job. "A lot of people have come out of two years of COVID-19 schooling and they haven't been able to do any work experience, they haven't been able to do any placements," Miss Hughes said. "In the regions, it can be hard to get that stuff without COVID-19. "We're trying to fill that gap." The organisation has a number of takeovers and events coming up and are keen to have more young people sign up. For more information or to sign up, visit their website or Facebook page.

