Bendigo Health and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre are celebrating 20 years of working together to provide radiotherapy consultation and treatment to residents across central Victoria. Since 2002, Peter Mac has operated the Bendigo Radiotherapy Centre within the hospital, delivering state-of-the art care to over 15, 000 people with cancer. Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner said the collaboration between the two organisations has resulted in tremendous benefits to cancer patients. MORE NEWS: 'This oil could have killed native animals and plants': authorities search for Greater Bendigo National Park oil spill culprit "Radiotherapy is a vital part of the integrated regional cancer centre at Bendigo Health," Mr Faulkner said. "For two decades our partnership has ensured residents have had access to excellent care closer to home." Bendigo Health Cancer Centre director Chris White said the partnership between Bendigo Health and Peter Mac has grown significantly over 20 years particularly in radiotherapy, also allowing for increased collaboration across nursing, allied health, medical oncology, haematology, clinical trials and more recently dermatology. "Having access to more complex treatment options for patients has given staff opportunities for increased exposure and education, which furthers the skills of the staff within the centre," Mr White said. OTHER STORIES: "We are pleased that Peter Mac are committed to continue providing radiotherapy services within Bendigo Health's Integrated Cancer Centre, having recently extended the agreement between our organisations." Peter Mac Radiation Oncology director Claire Phillips said the organisation was proud of the Bendigo Radiotherapy Centre team, and grateful to Bendigo Health for this productive relationship. "With the partnership extended to 2026, we have committed to providing quality, caring cancer care to the Loddon Mallee region," Dr Phillips said.

