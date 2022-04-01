news, local-news,

Residents have rallied to the call for Bendigo Easter Fair volunteers with more than 40 people signed up to assist the four day event. An initial campaign calling for volunteers for the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair only garnered 20 people offering of help. City of Greater Bendigo manager Terry Karamaloudis said more than than 40 people were now signed up and 120 volunteer shifts had been filled. Read more: Ukraine wants Bendigo Bushmasters. How useful could they be? "We have just 23 shifts left to fill for the Easter weekend," he said. "That doesn't mean we need 23 people. It could be 10 people willing to do a couple of shifts each. The longest shift is about five hours, it's not a big impost. "We do still need volunteers and are looking for about 20. There is still and urgent need to help deliver the most iconic community festival in Australia." When pleasing for more volunteers last week, Mr Karamouldis feared a low number of helpers would see the quality of the festival suffer. "The festival will still proceed - there's no doubt about that," he said. "But operational parts won't be working as well as they could or be able to deliver as higher-standard as what it has in the past. "There could be be bins overflowing because not enough people are on hand or we may not have enough people around the festival precinct steering and guiding people who need information," he said. Read more: The Takeaway podcast: The evolution of Bendigo's queer experience "If we are down on volunteer numbers, we run the risk of people going away from festival saying it wasn't as enjoyable as they wanted." Mr Karamaloudis said the festival was seeing significant entries in both parades with tens of thousands of people expected to attend. "It is a very exciting line up of entertainment that people who attend will find very enjoyable to watch and be around," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

