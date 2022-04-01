news, local-news, news, native animals, oil spill, greater bendigo, greater bendigo national park, bendigo, wildlife, illegal

An investigation is in progress after a large amount of waste oil was illegally dumped inside a national park outside Bendigo recently. A large oil tank was found dumped inside the Greater Bendigo National Park, near Rifle Range Road, on March 28. It is believed the tank was taken to the site, tipped on its side, and left to empty into a drainage ditch, spreading oil more than 40 metres through native bushland. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Health asks people to only present to busy departments in an emergency as hospital struggles to keep up Parks Victoria rangers and Environmental Protection Authority officers have cordoned off the site and begun clearing the liquid and contaminated soil for disposal, the only way to stop it spreading to other waterways and causing more damage to the environment, wildlife and vegetation. "Dumping oil in a National Park is incredibly reckless," Parks Victoria Statewide Enforcement Coordinator Chris Mercier said. "This oil could have killed native animals and plants and will take a considerable amount of time and money to clean up." Parks Victoria and the EPA have asked for anyone who may have information about the incident or who may have seen a vehicle carrying a white oil tank (pictured below - now covered in oil) to get in touch. OTHER STORIES: "Someone has probably seen this container being transported and can help to identify the culprit, who not only faces a fine in the thousands of dollars but can expect to pay the cost of the clean up too," EPA North West regional manager Dr Scott Pigdon said. Oil puts the native species that call the area home at serious risk. Greater Bendigo National Park protects a box-ironbark forest that is a vital habitat for many bushland birds, like the swift parrot, as well as many native wildflowers. Members of the public with any information that might help identify the person responsible can call EPA's 24-hour hotline on 1300 EPA VIC (1300 372 842). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/fc8149d4-caee-4efc-9954-d6bf3c23e20b.jpg/r0_70_710_471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg