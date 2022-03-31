life-style, news, subscriberonly

BENDIGO TAFE horticulture students are hoping to inspire people to get in touch and reconnect with nature through their show garden at the 2022 Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show (MIGFS). Diploma of Horticulture student Pierre Jacobsson's design, Andrum, which is Swedish for 'breathing space' was inspired by the disconnection experienced by many people across Victoria over the past two years. "I designed this space around the legacy of COVID-19, particularly the essence of being in lockdown and losing connection with people, community and nature," Mr Jacobsson said. "I hope my garden will inspire people to reconnect with nature and reconnect with community. "The garden is basically a story about human connection with nature and reconnecting with Mother Earth through different coloured plants, art sculptures and other art installations." MORE NEWS: Regional Australia Institute releases solutions for affordable and appropriate housing at Bendigo event Mr Jacobsson's garden is part of the 2022 MIFGS Achievable Gardens Design competition which has a total of nine entries from across the state and provides students with the opportunity to share their design skills and horticultural knowledge, promote achievable gardening, and encourage the use of high-quality plants in the landscape. The public can vote for their favourite entries for the People's Choice award. Mr Jacobsson's garden features five different types of grass with different of perennial flowers and plants designed to relax the body and mind, and one of his favourite features of the garden is a handmade sculpture of a woman made from willow "My wife and I have weaved a woman from willow branches, named Freja, and she presents a gratefulness that connects with the rest of the plants," he said. "I've weaved garden beds before; I like the process of collecting willow and putting it in water to soften up. It's an organic beautiful, connection to nature." OTHER STORIES: Mr Jacobsson said he decided to gain horticulture qualifications after the pandemic negatively impacted his business. He used the opportunity to follow his passion in gardening and horticulture and completed his Certificate III in Horticulture and Diploma of Horticulture at Bendigo TAFE. "Pierre and his teammates have also included an incredible message in their show garden, which reflects on the importance of reconnecting after the disruptions of COVID-19," Bendigo TAFE head of campus Dave Richardon said. "It demonstrates the challenges faced by our students over the past two years, and their tenacity and success in coming through with fresh ideas, new perspectives and an inspiring message for the community." The International Flower and Garden show, which is the largest floral and garden show in the southern hemisphere, showcases never-before-seen landscape and floral designs. Visitors can partake in floral masterclasses with floral designers and other workshops, meet landscaper designers and industry experts and listen to educational talks, and can shop garden products such as plants and tools. The 2022 MIFGS runs from March 30 to April 3 2022 at the Royal Exhibition Building and Carlton Gardens. For more information visit melbflowershow.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

