SEVEN years of study for the Catholic priesthood culminated in ordination at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Saturday for Jackson Saunders. Father Saunders - as he is now known - was ordained a priest by Bishop Shane Mackinlay in front of bishop emeritus Les Tomlinson and 450 friends and family. "It's still sinking in a little bit," Father Saunders said. "It was an amazing weekend, I have a sense of awe and wonder for the gift of my vocation and that God called on me, and a deep appreciation for the people of Bendigo and the Sandhurst diocese that attended." Read more: Partnership creates 200 aged care jobs for Bendigo and Mildura Last year, coronavirus pandemic restrictions wouldn't have allowed for such a large gathering, making the day all the more special for Father Saunders and his friends and family. "It meant a lot to all of us," he said. "The cathedral really came alive. "Priests from across the diocese and Victoria came to support me, the choir in full flight. It was just a wonderful celebration. I was grateful to have (people) from key aspects of life in congregation. "From Marong where I grew up, St Monica's primary in Kangaroo Flat, Catholic College Bendigo, work colleagues from the Bendigo Addy, Phoenix FM and Fresh FM and members of the youth ministry. Lots came to support me. "For me personally it was very significant. The gospel I chose for my ordination was from St John and talks about Jesus as the good shepherd who knows people and his flock. That's how I want to be with the people." Father Saunders started studying for the priesthood in 2015. His studies took him to Rome for a short time before the pandemic forced him home early and into study for large parts of the past two years. Read more: Hopes federal budget can ease cost-of-living expense for families "(Studying in Rome) was a great privilege," he said. "The challenges of pandemic hit hard and sometimes it meant we had to be creative. "We involved ourselves in online ministries because we were conscious through the pandemic that we couldn't gather (at churches). "That was needed to protect people's health but I know people missed being able to gather and receive the Eucharist. We are beginning to see people return (to church services) in greater numbers." Father Saunders said he sees his ordination as both an end and a beginning. "It is the final step - to receive the sacrament of holy orders - which I did on Saturday," he said. "But it marks the beginning of life as an ordained minister in Diocese of Sandhurst. "I hope to be a positive pastoral presence and will be visiting people at homes and schools, working in aged care homes and hospital. It will be a pretty busy life and I am excited about it." Father Saunders said his decision to study for the priesthood stemmed from wanting to help people. "To take that a little deeper, I felt I would experience the most peace and joy in life if I pursued this calling to the priesthood," he said. "It's hard to put words to. The last seven years have been a time of discernment. I journeyed with priests and others who mentored me and did a lot of reflection and questioning. "I'm blessed to have this opportunity to develop as a person. The experience has affirmed the path God called me on. "The title Father is something I cherish but believe first of all that I am a baptised member of the church and want to be one of the people too. "Being ordained to serve and bring Christ's love to world is something I am looking forward to doing."

