Senator for Victoria Sarah Henderson said getting money into Australian's pockets would be a focus for the Morrison Government. "The 2022 Federal Budget will provide responsible and practical help for households, including in the Bendigo electorate, to ease cost of living pressures and continue to drive jobs growth and a stronger economy," she said. Read more: Writers festival reveals 2022 authors and program "That is why the Morrison Government has been focused on putting more money into the pockets of Australians including by cutting taxes which has seen around $30 billion in lower taxes flow to more than 11 million taxpayers since the start of the pandemic. "We are also supporting cost of living pressures through our changes to the Child Care Subsidy which will see an average family with two children in child care around $3000 better-off over the next two years alone." Bendigo Federal MP Lisa Chesters said there must be a commitment to easing the cost of living. "If they don't prioritise Bendigo and households, that's a message being sent sending us," she said. "If there is no real commitment to ease the cost of living, it shows they don't care about us." Ms Chesters said commitments around cheaper childcare and funding for additional personnel to help agencies such as Bendigo Family and Financial Services would be welcomed. "I would like a commitment to making childcare cheaper for everybody (and a) commitment to welfare and support agencies. "Household budgets are under pressure and agencies like Bendigo Family and Financial Services are seeing more clients and don't have enough people to help clients work through household budget issues." Read more: Daniel Andrews tests positive for COVID-19 Ms Henderson said aspiring homeowners could also benefit on budget night. "The Government will more than double the (Home Guarantee Scheme) to 50,000 places a year," she said. "This means we will continue to help more single parents buy a home with a deposit as low as two percent and help more first home buyers with a deposit as low as five per cent. "We're also supporting those in our regions, with 10,000 places per year under a new Regional Home Guarantee to assist eligible homebuyers purchase or construct a new home in regional areas." Ms Chester welcomed the homebuyers funding but stressed that property funding needed to include more people. "Renters are under pressure, there are people trying to downsize or buy bigger place for their growing families that are under pressure," she said. "People are homeless and waiting for social housing. The policy can begin and end with home buyers but the government needs to provide more support to people seeking affordable housing." Ms Chesters also called for the Bendigo Airport contract to be delivered before the federal government entered caretaker mode because of the election. More news: Greater Bendigo daily coronavirus cases spike, active case numbers not so much In January, the federal government committed $4.5 million in funding to upgrade the Bendigo Airport. "(Bendigo) is still waiting for the airport contract from the government," Ms Chesters said. "If an election is called on Sunday, they have week to get the contract to the City of Greater Bendigo and we want that before the goes into caretaker mode." Ms Henderson highlighted that billions of dollars had already been contributed to projects in the budget. "As has been announced, some $17.9 billion has been committed towards new and existing infrastructure projects in the infrastructure pipeline in the 2022 Budget," she said. Other Bendigo based issues Ms Chesters would like funded included the manufacturing sector and roads "We can always using more funding for local roads to make sure we are upgrading them including the major arterials," she said. "There are businesses that missed on manufacturing grants and we want money in our manufacturing sector. We shouldn't miss out because we are in regional Victoria. We deserve our fair share."

