Partnership creates 200 aged care jobs for Bendigo and Mildura

A total of 200 aged care jobs will be created in Bendigo and Mildura under a partnership deal between WomenCAN Australia and the Victorian Government. Members for Bendigo Maree Edwards MP and Jacinta Allan MP today announced that local women will be supported into 12-month, fulltime and part time roles in the aged care sector. WomenCAN Australia is a charity helping women reclaim financial independence, connecting them with training programs and employment opportunities. More news: Bendigo Art Gallery tops council's federal budget wish list Women taking part in the program will learn as they earn, and the jobs range from caring directly for aged care residents to working in administration, laundry, kitchen or cleaning. Women, including those over 45, those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and newly arrived migrants from non-English speaking backgrounds, will be prioritised in the recruitment. The project will assist in addressing workforce shortages in the aged care sector, and it comes after WomenCAN Australia held a successful employment trial in Bendigo last year. The charity will use its strong community connections to support women in need of stable employment opportunities. The program is supported by the $250 million Jobs Victoria Fund, which is creating 10,000 steady and secure jobs for those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms Allan said it was just one way the Victorian Government's $619 million investment in Jobs Victoria was working to connect people looking for work with employers who need staff. "It's wonderful to see more secure job opportunities for women in Bendigo," Ms Allan said. "These jobs are about supporting our older community in their time of need and creating rewarding careers for local women." It was a sentiment echoed by Ms Edwards. "We know staff shortages are impacting Victoria's aged care sector and demand for more workers is high," she said. "This is supporting the sector as well as local women who have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic when it comes to employment." More news: BFNL 2022 season preview - Golden Square WomenCAN Australia CEO Mikaela Stafrace was excited about the job announcement. "We are delighted to be launching our Placement Circle program in Bendigo, Mildura and surrounding shires," she said. "This is about helping women build their confidence, connections and work capability." People looking for work can register for the Jobs Victoria Online Hub and explore a range of other free employment support services on offer by visiting www.jobs.vic.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/d925ffe4-8b65-442e-bb36-ede581e73177.jpg/r12_329_4916_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg