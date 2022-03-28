news, national,

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is in isolation after returning a positive test for COVID-19. In a statement on Monday, Mr Andrews announced he tested positive from a rapid antigen test (RAT) after developing mild symptoms including a sore throat and mild temperature. He did the RAT before heading into the office this morning. "So far, Cath and the kids have tested negative. As they are close contacts, they will also isolate for the next seven days," he said. He will isolate with his family for the next seven days, with James Merlino to serve as acting premier until April 4. IN OTHER NEWS: Victoria recorded 8739 new COVID-19 cases today, with 6513 coming from RATs and 2226 from PCR tests. The state has 56,997 active cases of coronavirus with 252 patients in hospital and six ventilated. Twenty-one are in ICU (active and cleared). - with Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/6c66b402-c8ec-4928-af2b-7cc4518b4afd.jpg/r612_231_4751_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg