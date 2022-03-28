Vaulter, jumper star in Sydney at track and field championships

news, local-news,

ATHLETES with links to Bendigo Region were in top form on the opening two days of the Australian track and field championships at Sydney's Olympic Park. Medal haul for Bendigo after Saturday's and Sunday's action at the Chemist Warehouse-backed titles was two gold and two silver. Bendigo Harriers' young gun Liam Shadbolt cleared the 1.97m mark to be the under-16 high jump champion. The talented teenager from near Swan Hill had a personal best of 2m and was one of the medal favourites. Hours and hours spent travelling to Melbourne for training sessions paid off for James Woods as he soared to glory in the under-20 pole vault. Woods cleared 4.85m which was below his best of 5.05m reached at the Box Hill Rare Air VIII meet earlier in the week, but enough to strike gold. Now with Keilor St Bernards, Woods previously competed with South Bendigo and holds several Bendigo Centre records. In Sunday's action, Bendigo Harriers' hammer throwing star Hailey Stubbs was in top form. The teenager from near Kyneton hit a mark of 44.26m, well above her best of 41.90m, to claim silver in the under-15 girls class. It was a silver lining for South Bendigo's Kai Norton as he hit a personal best of 14.13m to be runner-up in the under-14 shot put. Norton's previous best was 13m. His campaign began with the under-14 hammer in which he threw the 3kg implement to a mark of 32.28m to be fourth. Sport news: Also in action on the opening weekend of the titles was South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell in the under-14s 1500m. Tickell's time of 4:54.37 was well below her seed time of 4:59 and earned first place in heat two, and was seventh fastest overall. Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay, 51.02 in the 400m to be 24th fastest in the under-20 division; Hawks' clubmate Scarlett Southern, 60.20 in the 400m to be 14th fastest in the under-16s. Bendigo University's Avery McDermid ran the 1500m in 4:20.61, a personal best, to be 12th fastest in the under-15 class. Liam Shadbolt followed up by competing in the under-20 high jump where he cleared 1.95m to be sixth. Bendigo Harriers' Merlin Tzaros ran the 3000m in 9:43.77 to be 15th in the under-15 final. Shepparton's Aden Schreck was 10th after a best of 33.92m in the under-16 javelin, and clubmate Jack Abbruzzese reached 10.19m to be 12th in the under-14 triple jump. More sport:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/b480697a-15b0-4835-b54d-5d0d18c109cd.jpg/r0_73_473_340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg