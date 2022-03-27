Slow start costly for Pioneers in loss to Falcons

sport, local-sport, football, pioneers, Bendigo, girls

The Bendigo Pioneers' NAB League Girls home and away season concluded with a 31-point defeat to the Geelong Falcons on Saturday. The Pioneers conceded three goals to none in the first term and played catch-up from then on. The fourth-placed Falcons proved too strong, 9.11 (65) to 4.10 (34). Scarlett Orritt completed an impressive season to be named best for the Pioneers, while Keely Fullerton, Stephanie Demeo, Sasha Pearce, Octavia Di Donato and Jerrah Caruso also played well. Demeo and Lila Keck led the possession count with 23, while Di Donato picked up 18 touches. Goal scorers for the Pioneers were Drew Ryan, Orritt, Fullerton and Maddie Elliot. After an encouraging start to the season the Pioneers lost their final four matches to finish the home and away season with a 2-7 record. Next Saturday the Pioneers' girls play in a repechage match against the GWV Rebels at the QEO at 10am. The under-16 boys start at noon, while the under-19 boys play from 2pm.

