BDCA LOWER GRADES: Suns win second XI premiership, two flags for Redbacks

Strathdale-Maristians completed a successful weekend when it won Sunday's BDCA second XI premiership. Originally eliminated from the finals last weekend, the Suns earned a reprieve when Kangaroo Flat was found to have played an ineligible player. They thrashed Golden Square in Saturday's preliminary final and then defeated Bendigo United by three runs in the grand final. Read more: Suns crowned BDCA premiers The Suns batted first and made 7-182 off their 45 overs, with Jon Davidson making 57 and Jake DeAraugo 43. Leigh McDermott (3-30) and Aidan Clemens (3-35) were the best with the ball for BUCC. In reply, Redbacks' openers Wil Pinniger (55) and Ben Daley (48) added 116 for the first wicket. Needing close to a run per ball, the Redbacks lost three quick wickets and the momentum out of the run chase went with them. Youngsters Tobie Travaglia (21 off 27 balls) and Clemens took the game deep and the Redbacks required 11 runs off the final to win the game. The experienced DeAraugo (1-24) bowled for the Suns and gave the Redbacks little to hit. The equation reduced to six runs to win off the final ball with Clemens (15 not out) on strike. He attempted to hit a six over wide mid-on, but the ball fell short and the Redbacks ran two. The Redbacks finished 6-179 - four runs short of victory. Bendigo United won the third XI and under-18 premierships. In the third XI, the Redbacks defeated Strathfieldsaye by seven runs at White Hills. Bendigo United posted 6-148 off their 25 overs, with Cadman Turner (37), Nick Williamson (26 not out) and Adrian Cronin (26) in good form. In reply, the Jets were in with a chance at 2-99, but lost 3-6 in quick time including the wicket of leading scorer Brenton Jones (46). That left the Jets requiring 43 runs off 28 balls - a task that proved too tough and they finished 9-141. Connor Thomson (3-22) and Cronin (3-36) did the damage for Bendigo United. In the under-18s, the Redbacks defeated Strathdale-Maristians by 13 runs on Friday night at Canterbury Park. The Redbacks posted 9-111 from 25 overs, thanks largely to opener Wil Pinniger (46 off 60 balls) and Isaac Willits (31 not out off 29 balls). Suns' opening bowler Jack Pysing took 4-22 off his five overs. Strathdale's reply always looked in trouble after key players Brodie Reaper (14) and James Barri (14) fell cheaply. Bendigo United opening bowler Aidan Clemens (3-9) and leggie Henry Edwards (2-18) put the Redbacks on top. Senna Marsali (20 not out) and Xavier Carter (18) batted well down the order, but the Suns were eventually dismissed for 98. In the fourth XI, Kangaroo Flat defeated Strathdale-Maristians by three wickets. The Suns posted 6-181, with Tadhg McBurney (50 retired), David Maltby (46) and Xavier Grant (45) in fine form. Jake Wight (43) and Brett Scholes (37) batted well for the Roos, but a middle-order collapse appeared to give the Suns upper hand. Jack Smith (3-16) bowled superbly for the Suns. Flat veteran Brad Orton swung the game in his side's favour by smashing 50 retired off 27 balls. His knock allowed the Roos to get over the line with three balls to spare. The Roos advanced to the grand final after Bendigo United was ruled to have played an ineligible player in the semi-finals the week prior.

