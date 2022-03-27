news, local-news,

For the latest news updates refresh this page. Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Greater Bendigo sees drop in daily case numbers as region records below 200 Hey Bendigo, another COVID-19 update coming your way, this time with some local case numbers. Greater Bendigo recorded 161 new cases overnight, a slight decrease from yesterday. Despite this, these numbers bring the total active cases in the region down to 1459. According to data from the Department of Health, there have been 17,249 cases in the area since the beginning of the pandemic. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 55. Campaspe Shire recorded 22 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 30. Around the region, Mount Alexander (20), Gannawarra (4), Loddon (14) and Buloke (2) all recorded cases. Victoria sees drop in daily cases with more than 7000 recorded on Sunday Victoria has recorded five COVID-related deaths and 7466 new cases. Cases from the last 24 hours take the total number of Victoria's active infections to 56,139. There are 260 coronavirus patients in Victorian hospitals, up from 250 a day earlier. Of those people, 19 are in intensive care units and four are receiving ventilation. On the vaccine front, 65 per cent of Victorian adults have now received three vaccine doses and around 94 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least two. Of the new cases, 5006 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 2460 through PCR tests. Cool morning to start the day on Sunday Good morning Bendigo! Another day with Alex Gretgrix on the keys. I'll be keeping you up-to-date with today's news, weather and maybe even a bit of sport to spice things up a bit. Bit of a cool start to the morning with a current temperature of 16 degrees. But like yesterday, it's set to warm up throughout the day to 29 degrees. So it will be a great day to get out and about and see what this city has to offer. 'Ten times the average of Melbourne': Loddon area struggles the most with childcare shortage report says Families in smaller towns across central and northern Victoria are struggling to find childcare for their children, the latest data shows. Townships in the Loddon Shire have fared far worse than their metropolitan counterparts according to reports by Monash, showing there are 34 children to one spot - 10 times the average in Melbourne. Be.Bendigo advocacy manager Rob Stephenson said while it was the surrounding suburbs that were struggling, Greater Bendigo wasn't any different a few years ago. "I moved to Strathfieldsaye maybe 25 years ago, and I can tell you, back then there were a few kindergartens, but no childcare," he said. "And now, you will see three or four just in this suburb alone." The Lost Trades Fair welcomed vistiors from far and wide and will be back in 2023 Warm weather greeted a crowd of nearly 14,000 people at the Bendigo racecourse last weekend, who had come from all across Australia for the 2022 Lost Trades Fair. Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Hertbert said the fair was one of a slew of events on March 19-20 that gave the hospitality sector a welcome boost. "There wasn't an available bed in town," he said. "It's been wonderful for hotels and accommodation. It was great to see visitors were not just stopping over but were actually staying for the night or longer." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/5f061198-c916-4ae0-af83-9981c5675532.jpg/r0_258_4928_3042_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg