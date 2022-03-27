news, local-news,

A SHAKESPEAREAN-STYLE plot set in a 1950s television studio is set to bring farcical laughs to the Engine Room stage. Presented by Synchronicity Performing Arts, Leading Ladies opens on April 1 with the comedy seven gut-busting performances. The play follows two down on their luck Shakespearean actors who decide to dress up as long lost nieces to swindle a rich old lady out of her millions. Read more: Help wanted: Lack of Easter volunteers could hurt festival Along the way, the pair fall for two heiresses which leads to mistaken identities and a lot of laughs. Alise Amarant plays heiress Meg along side her husband Jacob as one of the actors with dollar signs and love hearts in his eyes. It is Amarant's first time on the stage for six years. "There was a bit of a break. But coming out of COVID going, it was 'what do I need to do for me?'," she said. "I realised I wanted to be an actor again (and) remember what it's like to tread the boards. "It is so nice to be doing a comedy play that is physical, that is witty, that is based in a 1950s sitcom. So you get all that real nostalgia of like Bewitched and Lucille Ball that were just we're having so much fun with it. "My husband's also in it. We wanted to project to do together. Jacob plays the one who has to seduce me while dressed as a woman. So you get to see my husband run around and try to seduce me." Coming out of two years with limited theatre due to the pandemic, Amarant said the cast are excited to put their best foot forward. Read more: Upgrades to Arts Shed allow Bendigo Theatre Company to think bigger "We're a little hesitant to get our hopes too high, just in case. But the further we got into it, the more clues came along of just like I think we're going to be okay," she said. "We're just going to do the best that we can to do and be proud of what we produce at the end. "Elvis (opening) has been insane. I'm in a little bit of shock of how many people are just coming here. But I think it shows everyone's ready to be out there ready to try new things." Synchronicity Performing Arts' Leading Ladies is at the Engine Room in View Street at 7.30pm on April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 and 1.30pm on April 2 and 9.

