A LACK of volunteers for the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair could see the milestone event suffer. A campaign to recruit volunteers launched almost a month ago with just 20 people putting their hands up so far to help at the four-day festival. City of Greater Bendigo major events and tourism manager Terry Karamaloudis said at least 60 volunteers were needed to let the festival operate at the quality people expect. Read more: Almost half of Bendigo renters experiencing financial stress, report finds "It is a little concerning (when) we're...weeks out," he said. "The festival will still proceed - there's no doubt about that - but operational parts won't be working as well as they could or be able to deliver as higher-standard as what it has in the past "We have 120,000 people in our community that live here day to day. We would like to think we could identify and locate an additional 40 people prepared to help across arguably Bendigo's most significant community event." The Easter Fair - which is celebrating its 150th event - is now three weeks from its Good Friday start. Bendigo Easter Fair Society president Simon Mulqueen said anyone wanting to get involved would be well-received. "It's probably been a bit slow and we need people to get involved," he said. "Even if it is cricket or footy clubs, schools or anyone like to get involved and support the community, we would welcome you with open arms. "I am confident we will (get more volunteers), the aim of appealing to the community is to support us and support the Easter Fair. It is a great event there for benefit of Bendigo." Bendigo Easter Festival Reference Group chair and City of Greater Bendigo councillor Rod Fyffe said a shortage of volunteers would mean added strain to organisers and existing volunteers. "We still have vacancies. By all means help us out because we are short," he said. Read more: Countdown on for 150th Bendigo Easter Fair with program launched online "The more (volunteers) we have got, the better. Otherwise you're you're relying on people to keep standing up and all that does is put stresses and strains on the organisation but also the volunteers themselves. "In the past, we've got by but the more we can have to celebrate this particular special one (is important) because a, it is going over four days and, b, it is the 150th." Mr Karamaloudis said a shortage of volunteers would mean areas are left messy and visitors could be left lost. "There could be be bins overflowing because not enough people are on hand or we may not have enough people around the festival precinct steering and guiding people who need information," he said. "If we are down on volunteer numbers, we run the risk of people going away from festival saying it wasn't as enjoyable as they wanted." Mr Mulqueen said plans were very advanced and the idea of cancelling or postponing the Easter Fair again was not an option. "The COVID side of things has probably had an impact on the festival as it sits because we didn't get approval until December," he said. "We are of the view it's important even if there are restrictions and difficulties. We want to have it and have it as close to normal. "So we have proceeded full-steam ahead and will live with things that are a problem on the basis it has been three years since the last Easter Fair and the community are desperate to see it come back and so is the business community." Read more: Woolworths rethinks Golden Square car park layout Cr Fyffe said duties of Bendigo Easter Fair volunteers would include helping direct people around the festival and setting up activities. "You don't have to do it all weekend. You can do short blocks of a couple of hours or so, or long if you want to," he said. "The more we have, the better, because that way we can ease the burden on people. "There's a variety of things and we will match you to something that is compatible for your abilities. We do want as many people as possible because that then gives a buffer if people can't make it for whatever reason." Mr Mulqueen said a healthy amount of volunteers would add weight to the idea of seeing the Bendigo Easter Fair potentially returning to a permanent four-day format. "In 2011 we went back to three days," he said. "If we want to pursue a longer format in the future, we need people and the community behind us. "The original reason (for going to three days) was because Anzac Day fell on Easter Monday. From a council perspective, they made that move and kept it. "Personally I would like to see it at four days but it is something to look at after Easter and review how it's gone. If the community is behind it and the volunteers get behind it, it could be a possibility going forward." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/17a03cc2-0658-4098-87f6-091c7315bccc.jpg/r12_383_4916_3154_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg