THE production value of Bendigo Theatre Company's shows is set to rise after the company upgraded a number of aspects of the Arts Shed in Golden Square. Almost $17,000 was spent on upgrading technology, white goods and storage ability thanks to a Stronger Communities Programme grant from the federal government worth $15,550. BTC president Bevan Madden said the funding was welcome after two tough years for the company. Read more: Central Victorian animal group saves struggling sheep covered in layers of wool "To be able to kind of launch back into creating theatre with the support of this grant has been phenomenal," he said. "We try where possible to use our kind of box office revenues and stuff to put back into the onstage stuff so that the audience can (see) the improvement when they support the company. "This grant allows us to improve backstage so that we're being safe, we're being efficient." Funding allowed BTC to purchase its first keyboard, two production laptops, two fridges, a washing machine and dryer for costumes, and add mezzanine storage to its workshop. "We do need to build vertically rather than spreading out any further because we're almost at capacity," Mr Madden said. "We've got a dedicated team of costume sewers who are chomping at the bit to be able to get the whole process done in here rather than using their own white goods at home." Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chester said she was amazed at how far the company had been able to stretch the grant. "It's a real credit to Bevan and to his committee," she said. "People who drive past this place, who don't know it's a theatre, would just think it's an empty shed. "Little do they know that inside this shed we have a theatre company that has been putting on high quality shows. It's been loved by the community for such a long time and it continues to exist. Read more: Nine-year-old girl hospitalised following Epsom collision "It's survived COVID when so many other theatre community groups - both professional and community based - have not. They've done incredibly well to not only survive but now, working in a living-with-COVID environment, they're getting ready to put on a show at Ulumbarra. "I don't know how many other smaller regionally based theatre companies would be in a position to be able to do so." Mr Madden said it was hard for people to wrap their head around what is made possible by the team of volunteers in the Arts Shed. "It is just a group of people that have come together, work together very well and produce incredible moments for Bendigo," he said. Bendigo Theatre Company will be holding auditions for its major production in 2022, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in April. The show takes to the Ulumbarra stage in July.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/30fe3513-e232-47ca-925b-2e48d33c3bae.jpg/r0_473_4032_2751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg