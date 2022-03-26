news, local-news, news, bendigo on the go, sport, weather

Greater Bendigo sees another daily case number over 200 Hey Bendigo, another COVID-19 update coming your way, this time with some local case numbers. Greater Bendigo recorded 202 new cases overnight, a slight increase from yesterday. These numbers bring the total active cases in the region to 1543. According to data from the Department of Health, there have been 17,111 cases in the area since the beginning of the pandemic. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 66. Campaspe Shire recorded 48 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 13. Around the region, Mount Alexander (23), Gannawarra (5), Loddon (8) and Buloke (11) all recorded cases. Australia to ease more travel restrictions A health update has come through that will be welcome news to a number of Aussies struggling to get home to see their families. Or anyone looking to Australia for a nice post-COVID holiday. International tourists are being urged to book a flight Down Under, as the federal government eases restrictions in a bid to return travel to pre-pandemic levels. Nearly two years of border restrictions have crippled Australia's once thriving tourism sector. But the government hopes easing travel rules will entice more tourists to make the trip. While international travellers will still need to be fully vaccinated, from April 17 they will no longer need to have a negative COVID test result to board a flight to Australia. -Australian Associated Press Victoria's COVID cases drop below 9000, nine lives lost overnight Victoria has recorded nine COVID-related deaths and 8349 new cases. Cases from the last 24 hours take the total number of Victoria's active infections to 55,502. There are 250 coronavirus patients in Victorian hospitals, a drop from 253 a day earlier. Of those people, 18 are in intensive care units and four are receiving ventilation. On the vaccine front, 65 per cent of Victorian adults have now received three vaccine doses and around 94 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least two. Of the new cases, 5523 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 2826 through PCR tests. Sunny and warm day for your Saturday Good morning Bendigo, Alex Gretgrix here as your weekend reporter. You'll be stuck with me for the next few days, bringing you the latest news from around the traps. This morning has been another chilly one with a low of 11 degrees overnight. But today should be a beautiful day with a top of 28 degrees and plenty of sunshine. A bit of wind might take a bit of the sting out of the sun. Enjoy! Send us some pics! Today is the Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival and I want to see your photos! While working means I can't enjoy myself at the event, I do suffer from a bit of FOMO and would love to see how others are enjoying their time. Send your pictures to my email at alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you might feature in an online gallery. Woman in her twenties dies in Epsom collision A woman in her twenties has died in a collision in Epsom on Thursday night. At approximately 11pm a car with three passengers was driving down Wallenjoe Road when it collided with a tree. Two passengers in the car managed to get out and contact emergency services. The fatal crash is the fourth collision in Epsom this week, including an incident that sent a nine-year-old girl to hospital. Grain farmers happy with conditions ahead of cropping season Confidence appears high among grain farmers this year as they target a mid April start to the cropping season. Conditions seem ideal for sowing to start in mid-April with the only negatives being the high cost of chemicals and fuels caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russell Hocking grows wheat, barley, oats, canola and vetch on 17,000 hectares across Prairie and the Mallee and said conditions weren't too bad for the start of the season. "If we get 15 to 20mm of rain in the next couple of weeks it will be ideal," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/94a4823a-41b4-49ce-bdf6-d76398200ae3.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg