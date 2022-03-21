community,

The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival returns this year after being one of the last events to be held in Bendigo before COVID-19 shutdowns started in 2020. After missing out in 2021, the festival returns this year as Victoria enjoys eased restrictions and Bendigo welcomes a host of events. Organiser Darrell Billett said the event was lucky to have kept going through the pandemic. Read more: Auditions postponed as COVID hits theatre company "We didn't realise (the pandemic) would stretch over two years but I think the panic is now gone," he said. "We have just got to learn to live with it (and) I think people are probably looking for things to do now because they've been cooped up for the better part of two years. "That's indicative in the way that ticket sales and pre-sales have gone." Mr Billett said he was expecting a crowd of up to 2000 people at Tom Flood Sports Centre this Saturday where the festival will welcome almost 20 brewers, five cider-makers and a seltzer producer. "The first year it was out at the racecourse but every year since we have (been at Tom Flood)," he said. "It's an easy spot to get dropped off at and then walk down to town after the event." This year's Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival comes off the back of a sold out Bendigo on the Hop beer festival. Read more: Priscilla Presley officially opens Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis exhibition Mr Billett said it was good Bendigo was big enough for two beer festivals and that local businesses would benefit. "There's enough demand for it and people love beer," he said. "So it's good for us as event organisers but it is really good for the city. "(Bar and restaurant owners) have gone through a pretty tough couple of years of opening and closing and opening and closing. Now they're up and going again. It's the same with the motel operators. "So it's really good that we're able to help in some sort of way to bring people to the town and get them to have a look and spend a few bob."

