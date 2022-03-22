COVID cases rise across Greater Bendigo region

news, local-news,

12.30pm Greater Bendigo's cases have risen again to 279, a jump on Mondays 2015 cases. Active cases in the municipality are now at 1319. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 103. Campaspe Shire recorded 66 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 20. Around the region, Mount Alexander (23), Gannawarra (9), Loddon (21) and Buloke (4) all recorded cases. Earlier Victoria has recorded seven COVID-related deaths and 9594 new cases. It comes following two days of no reported deaths from the virus. It takes the total number of active infections to 52,983. There are 256 coronavirus patients in Victorian hospitals, up from 248 a day earlier. Of those people, 24 are in intensive care units and five are receiving ventilation. 64 per cent of Victorian adults have now received three vaccine doses and around 94 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least two. Of the new cases, 7,378 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 2,216 through PCR tests. It comes as Greater Bendigo recorded 215 new COVID cases on Monday. Active cases in the municipality are now at 1266. A Long Gully man has had his motorcycle impounded and will face court after he was allegedly caught riding an unsafe and unregistered bike. He will be summonsed to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates Court for the charges of Unlicensed Riding and Riding an Unregistered and Unsafe Motor Vehicle on a Road. Bendigo Police said on Saturday, March 19 at around 2pm, police observed two unregistered motorbikes riding around the Huntly residential area. A 21-year-old Long Gully man was intercepted by police and had his motorbike impounded for a period of 30 days at a cost of $1300, in relation to his offending. It comes as a Bendigo hero will receive a Victoria Police Valour Award. Bendigo-bred police officer commando crawled into a burning home as a molten aluminium ceiling fan crashed to the floor. He burst through a bedroom door, grabbed an unconscious man and dragged him out before the inferno consumed the house. Victoria Police plans to award Leading Senior Constable Grant Healey its highest individual medal for bravery later this month.

