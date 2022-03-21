Bendigo Mother's Day classic back in 2022

news, local-news,

GREATER Bendigo will once again turn pink on May 8 as the Mother's Day Classic makes a return. This year celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Mother's Day Classic which has raised almost $40 million for the National Breast Cancer Foundation to fund breast cancer research. More news: Organiser Jo Lythgo has been attending the classic for the past 10 years and said it was an annual tradition for her family. "For me, it was always important for me to do the classic with my kids and it was always a fitness thing and introducing my family into it as well," she said. "It became a big family oriented thing that we would do every year and that was a big reason why I put my hand up to organise it. "I wanted to bring that community feel back into the event." Ms Lythgo said it was important to raise money for breast cancer awareness at a local level. "We have so much breast cancer in our own community and especially into the last couple of years that a lot of people don't realise," she said. "If we are not fundraising at a local level then we might get missed, the money raised gets put back into our community." This year's Bendigo ambassador will be Bronwyn Keating. "She has a different take on dealing with and surviving cancer," Ms Lythgo said. More news: "She will touch on the importance of her fitness and the importance of her tribe and community and it touches on what I am trying to achieve out of this year's classic, is getting that community feel." Mother's Day Classic chief executive Zara Lawless said it was great to be welcoming back the traditional Mother's Day Classic. "Major events are back! We are so excited to announce that there will be up to 70 event locations in major cities, metro areas and regional towns for Australians to register and get active for breast cancer research in 2022," she said. "After two challenging years, having to first go virtual and then go local, the Mother's Day Classic is now ready to deliver a fun and inspiring event experience in a COVID-safe manner that you won't want to miss." Participants who register in any of the major cities or who choose to personalise their own day and time will all receive a race pack that includes a 25th anniversary headscarf, race bib and tribute card, plus a commemorative medallion. Participants staying local will receive a commemorative medallion at the finish line and have access to downloadable race bibs and tribute cards, as well as the online fundraising dashboard and fitness tracker. The Mother's Day Classic will run on Sunday, May 8 at Beischer Park, Reservoir Road, Strathdale. Participants can register here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/ec2b7c95-894f-4ff8-b6bf-ee86e4ba895b.jpg/r0_232_4574_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg