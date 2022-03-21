Junior teams advance to BDCA grand finals

sport, cricket, junior, cricket, BDCA, finals

The stage is set for the Bendigo District Cricket Assoication junior grand final weekend. At least six different clubs will be represented in grand finals across the weekend. One grand final has already been played with Strathdale-Maristians winning the under-12B premiership at the weekend. The Suns edged out White Hills by nine runs in a thrilling grand final. There were some fine individual performances in the semi-finals and preliminary finals. Bendigo United's Billy Bassett made 54 not out and team-mate Patrick Lahtz took 4-9 in the Redbacks' big semi-final win over Strahfieldsaye. The Jets' Brandyn Barilari made 51 of his side's 81 runs. It was a similar story for Sandhurst's Patrick Boylson in the Dragons' under-16B loss to Bendigo. Bolyson made 51 in a team score of 91. UNDER-16A Semi-finals - Bendigo United 4-146 (Bassett 54*, Behrens 32, Sheilds 26*; Watson 2-30) def Strathfieldsaye 80 (Barilari 51*; Lahtz 4-7, Behrens 3-10, Farrelly 2-11). Huntly-North Epsom 7-111 (Gilchrist 35*, Burrill-Grinton 24, Wheelhouse 20; Spencer 3-9, Grant 2-14) def Strathdale-Maristians Suns 9-100 (McNamara 30, Magee 30; L. Wilson 2-12, Billings 2-13). Preliminary final - Huntly North Epsom 6-131 (Burrill-Grinton 45, Wheelhouse 40*; Rodda 2-24, Sharam 2-27) def Strathfieldsaye 8-67 (Rodda 21*; Burrill-Grinton 2-4). Grand final - Bendigo United v Huntly-North Epsom at Tannery Lane. UNDER-16B Semi-finals - Strathfieldsaye Jets 5-141 (Budde 45*, Hunter 36*, Stevens 27*; Webb 2-10) def White Hills 8-109 (McMurray 32*; Matheson 3-13, Stevens 2-15). Bendigo 7-119 (Rowley 21; Millar 2-14, Scott 2-17) def Sandhurst 91 (Boylson 51; Atherton 2-5). Preliminary finals - Bendigo 6-111 (Rowley 44, Pithie 35*; Rice 2-3, Sajith d'silva 2-5, O. McMurray 2-16) def White Hills 8-107 (O'Brien 29, Sajith d'silva 22; Marsh 2-8, Atherton 2-21). Grand final - Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo at Beischer Park. UNDER-14A Semi-finals - Strathdale-Maristians Suns 8-127 (Eddy 30*, L. Ritchie 26*; Kellett 2-10, McDonald 2-15) def Maiden Gully Marist 4-123 (Budge 27*). Strathfieldsaye Blue 3-138 (Yates 23*) def Bendigo United 90 (Willits 24; Armstrong 2-5). Preliminary finals - Strathfieldsaye Blue 8-119 (Armstrong 22, Brown 21) def Maiden Gully Marist 9-114 (Budge 20, Kellett 20; Hand 3-8, Armstrong 2-12). Grand final - Strathdale-Maristians Suns v Strathfieldsaye Blue at Ewing Park. UNDER-14B Semi-finals - Huntly North Epsom 8-112 (Miller 37*) def White Hills 6-86 (Wilson 26*, O'Connell 22; Cook 2-8). Marong 8-128 (Gray 30*, O'Donnell 30*; MacDonald 2-9, Bolton 2-14) def Strathfieldsaye 3-110. Preliminary finals - White Hills 9-113 (Miller 39*, Wilson 38; M. O'Donnell 3-15, Dorrington 2-4) def Marong 7-108 (Rowe 28, Wells 22*; Caine 3-12, Kitt 2-4). Grand final - Huntly-North Epsom v White Hills at Club Court. UNDER-12A Semi-finals - Strathfieldsaye Yellow 5-134 (Maher 22*; McMurray 2-13) def Strathdale-Maristians Blue 6-111 (Butler 44*). Maiden Gully Marist v Bendigo United (No result provided). UNDER-12B Grand final - Strathdale-Maristians 4-108 (Willits 26*) def White Hills 6-99 (Sawyer 38*, Dickins 32; Willits 3-9). Read more: Suns, Jets to clash in BDCA grand final Read more: Sandhurst claims its first BDCA women's premiership Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

