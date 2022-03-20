BDCA: Suns survive scare to join Jets in grand final

sport, cricket, BDCA, Strathdale, cricket, Bendigo

Strathfieldsaye and Strathdale-Maristians will do battle for the BDCA first XI premiership. While it was no great surprise that the Jets and Suns qualified for the grand final, the path they took to the last Saturday in March was. The Jets caused a boilover by defeating the Suns by four runs in Saturday's second semi-fina and earning an automatic berth in next Saturday's grand final. That left Strathdale to face Bendigo United in Sunday's preliminary final. When the Suns slumped to 3-12 chasing the Redbacks' score of 144, the minor premiers were in real danger of being bundled out in straight sets. Skipper Cam Taylor was the hero for the Suns as he batted through the innings and guided his team home by five wickets with 20 balls to spare. On a QEO pitch that was a touch slow, Taylor showed great patience and determination to grind his way to 52 not out off 123 balls. It was the only half-century of the match. James Barri (24), Ben DeAraugo (27) and James Vlaeminck (21 not out) all played valuable roles as the Suns kept their hopes of a hat-trick of flags alive. The Redbacks gave their all with the ball and in the field, but were left to lament a poor start with the bat. The early departures of skipper Clayton Holmes (3) and fellow opener Tom Starr (1) put the Redbacks on the back foot. Zane Keighran (41) and Jake Thrum (34) lifted the Redbacks with sensible batting, but when Keighran was given out lbw Bendigo United's scoring power decreased significantly. Sam Johnston claimed the prized scalp of Holmes on his way to superb figures of 4-29. Taylor picked up 3-26 off his nine overs, while Jack Pysing impressed again with 1-21 off seven overs. "It wasn't ideal (to be 3-12), but the positive is that the week before the grand final we know we can bat our way out of that situation,'' Taylor said. "I thought James Barri came in and unbder a lot of pressure and handled it really well. "The guys who followed him absorbed the pressure and batted well." Taylor admitted the loss to the Jets on Saturday was deflating, but he was proud of the way his side bounced back on Sunday. "The goal of the weekend was to get to next week and we've done that,'' Taylor said. "We have to play a good game of cricket, play our cricket and let everything else look after itself." A proud Holmes said the Redbacks have plenty to be excited about. "We were close, but we just didn't have enough runs on the board,'' Holmes said. "I thought we bowled well and created chances, but we just weren't quite good enough on the day. "If you told me at the start of the season that we'd go this deep into the season I would have taken it everyday of the week. "From a club point of view we have a few other grades in the big dance, which is exciting. "It's disappointing not to win today, but we have such a young group.... we'll learn from it and move on."

