Historic first premiership for Sandhurst in women's cricket

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, women

Sandhurst claimed its first BDCA women's premiership in just its second season in the competition. The Dragons completed an undefeated season when they proved too good for Kangaroo Flat in Sunday's grand final at Ewing Park. "The addition of the women's team has been such a positive thing for our club,'' Sandhurst women's coach Alex Winfield said. "It's changed the outlook on our cricket for a lot of us and brought a lot of enjoyment back. "To see the girls enjoy their cricket and improve each week has been really enjoyable. "The girls really deserve this success. It's the culmination of a couple of years of hard work. "It's a reward for a fair bit of effort that's gone into it." Not for the first time this season the Dragons' success was built around co-captains Kate Shallard and Maree Pearce. Pearce made a superb 56 retired off 45 balls, including seven fours, to finish the season with 377 runs at a remarkable average of 125.67. Shallard opened the batting and made 35 retired off 45 balls to take her season total to 430 runs at an average of 107.50. Pearce and Shallard ensured the Dragons had a competitive score to defend. Jackie Crawford chipped in with 15 in the latter overs to lift the Dragons to 4-148 off their 25 overs. Medium-pacer Ash McLeod was the pick of Kangaroo Flat's bowlers, taking 1-13 off three overs. Considering how dominant Sandhurst's bowling attack has been all summer, Kangaroo Flat's batters did a pretty solid job in the run chase. The wicket of Roos' skipper Sarah Perry was always going to be vital for Sandhurst. After making 60 and 69 in her previous two hits, Perry lasted four balls on Sunday before being bowled by Shallard for two. Mayumi Virajani (26) and Chelsea Waerne (24 not out) batted well against some consistent bowling as the Roos made their way to 7-111 off 25 overs. Opening bowler Abby Powell took 3-21 for Sandhurst, while Shallard earned player of the match honours by claiming 2-7. Amanda O'Neill took 2-18 off her five overs. "It's really exciting for the whole club,'' Shallard said. "The club has stuck by us from day one and been a great support. "To come home with the premiership is a massive achievement for the girls and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of it. "Kangaroo Flat is a quality team, they have been for a number of years, and it's never an easy game against them and today was no exception. "Last year we lost the grand final to Kangaroo Flat, so it's exciting to come away with a win this time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/ae268f01-982b-41bf-b9c3-518630700e7d.jpg/r0_197_3855_2375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg