NPL: Bendigo City FC under-18s shine against North Geelong Warriors

Bendigo City FC's under-18 team claimed its first win of the 2022 NPL junior grading series on Sunday The team had a nail-biting one-goal victory over North Geelong Warriors - thanks to a late goal from Jarrod Dunstone (83). The win came with plenty of challenges as the Warriors took a mammoth 4-1 lead into half time at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. However, City was determined to turn the tables - starting with a second-half opener from Jasper Williams (55) which launched a scoring frenzy followed by Jacob Floyd (63, 80) and Dunstone (67, 83). Sport news: Trailing by just one goal with only minutes left, the Warriors were unable to take advantage of scoring opportunities which gave the under-18s a confidence building victory, final scores 6-5. City's under-14s had a tough match against the Warriors who took full control of the match from the get-go. Warriors piled on seven goals in the first half, followed by another seven in the second to take a 0-14 win over City. The club's under-15 team was also put to the test by warriors it would eventuated in a tough scoreless 0-6 loss. Warriors put two goals on the board in the first half before scoring another four to secure the win. It was a similar chain of events for the under-16s who also had a hard-fought loss against the Warriors. The first half of the match saw the Warriors score three goals before returning to the field with another two in the second half to leave City scoreless, final result 0-5. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/698aa461-d2ea-45ec-b2a4-db7109de9bdb.jpg/r1030_155_2532_1004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg