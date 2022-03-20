NAB League: Tasmania Devils prevail against Bendigo Pioneers

news, local-news,

Bendigo Pioneers girls had a tough weekend on the road against Tasmania. The Pioneers made the trip across the Bass Strait for the round nine NAB League clash against the Devils with the hosts locking down their home turf, final scores 1.1 (7) to 16.17 (133). Devils didn't take anything to chance and started off the first quarter with a dominating 35-point display which left the Pioneers without a point on the board. After the first break the Pioneers returned to the field at North Hobart Oval determined to be more competitive by restricting the Devils to just two more goals while only securing one behind themselves. The deficit grew even deeper in the third with the Devils piling on five more goals and the Pioneers unable to score which gave the hosts a 90-point lead into the last quarter. The hosts' experience continued to prevail in the final quarter with another three goals to see out the game by 126 points, however, Pioneers were able to get their first goal on the board. Pioneers' only goal came from Maddie Elliot, meanwhile best on ground was led by Lucia Painter, Freyja Pearce, Scarlett Oritt, Lila Keck, Alexis Gregor and Jerrah Caruso. Pioneers were without several of their key players who were in action at the AFLW Girls Under-18 National Championships. Pioneers girls will play their final game of the 2022 NAB League Girls season next week against Geelong Falcons. Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

