Outstanding Arnold wins ULCA premiership

sport, cricket, ULCA, cricket, Arnold, Boort

Arnold was crowned premiers of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association after it dominated Saturday's grand final against Boort-Yando. The Cameron Dale-captained Arnold scored a 92-run win to claim its second flag in four seasons and deny Boort-Yando its first premiership. After winning the toss and batting, Arnold made a strong start through free-scoring opener Matt Giri. Giri did the bulk of the scoring early on, but failed to capitalise on his good start and was dismissed for 43 with the team score 53. When Dale was adjudged lbw for 10, Arnold slipped to 3-73 and Boort-Yando had an opportunity to rip through the middle-order. Arnold's Ryan Metelmann and Daniel Mason dug in and produced the best partnership of the match. They added 51 runs for the fourth wicket before Mason was out stumped for 25. Read more: Strathdale-Maristians defeated in BDCA semi-finals Read more: Upset result in Emu Valley semi-finals Metelmann kept the scoreboard ticking over and finished 46 not out in his side's score of 6-150 off 40 overs. Fergus Bear (3-31), Brian Minogue (2-21) and Drew Crilly (1-23) bowled well for Boort-Yando. From the moment opener Alister Knight was dismissed for one, Boort-Yando's run chase never got out of first gear. Arnold's disciplined bowling and good fielding made batting tough, with opener Ben Power (1-5 off four overs), particularly hard to score off. Boort-Yando slowly made its way to 1-16 before some brilliant bowling from Metelmann and Michael Dale put the game to bed. Metelmann sealed man of the match honours by taking 3-6 off six overs and Michael Dale picked up 3-13 as Boort-Yando lost 6-20 to go from 1-16 to 7-36. Will Gould (13) and Drew Crilly (12) battled hard in a bid to put some respectability on the scoreboard for Boort-Yando. With the third delivery of the 32nd over, Jaspa Wendels caught and bowled Gould and Boort-Yando was dismissed for 58, sparking premiership celebrations for Arnold. It was a double celebration for Arnold, with the club's junior team also winning the premiership. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/92199415-458d-4dc6-9b1c-da730f8628c9.jpg/r243_211_1248_779_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg