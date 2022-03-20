EVCA: United and Emu Creek advance to grand final

sport, cricket, EVCA, Emu Creek, United, cricket

For the third season in a row, United and Emu Creek are the final two teams standing in the Emu Valley Cricket Association. United kept its premiership hopes alive by scoring a five-wicket win over Spring Gully in their semi-final clash at Ewing Park, while Emu Creek is one win away from back-to-back titles after upstaging minor premier Mandurang at Pearce Reserve. The Tigers' victory was set up by their bowlers and completed with the bat by Alex Code and skipper Harry Whittle. After asking the Crows to bat first, United had the visitors on the back foot early at 2-16, with the highlight a spectacular one-handed catch from James Smith. That brought Crows' star Rhys Webb to the crease and the classy right-hander made a bright start with a boundary and two sixes. However, Mac Whittle (1-21) produced a match-defining moment for the Tigers when he had Webb caught behind for 22. When Mitch Whittle (2-19) removed Beauden Rinaldi a short time later the Crows had slumped to 4-51. Brannon Stanford (20) and Alex Sutton (13) threatened to build a partnership, but they both lost their wickets to James Smith (2-41). From 6-85 the Crows needed someone in the lower order to produce some power hitting. It was Byron Perrin, who stepped up. Read more: BDCA semi-final wrap The veteran all-rounder slammed 40 not out off 28 balls to lift his side to 150 all out. Harry Whittle picked up (3-46) for the Tigers, while Kane Goldsworthy (1-20 off nine overs) was superb through the middle overs. When United cruised to 0-41 it appeared the game was just about done as a contest. Crows' medium-pacer Shaun O'Shea (2-32) had other ideas. He removed Broderick Williams (23) and Pat Hartney (1) in quick succession before Sutton ran out Jayde Mullane (27). From 0-41 the Tigers had lost 3-15 and the Crows were back in the game. The target of 151 looked a lifetime away when Webb (2-34) dismissed Tom Calvert (16) and Dooley Niemann (0) in successive balls. Read more: Catch up on the HDFNL and LVFNL club-by-club season previews The experience and class of Code and Harry Whittle proved to be the difference. The pressure of the situation didn't get the better of them and they added an unbroken stand of 62 for the sixth wicket to see the Tigers over the line with three overs to spare. Code finished unbeaten on 38 off 60 balls, while Harry Whittle compiled a brisk 38 not out off 37 balls. Emu Creek's bowlers did an outstanding job to restrict Mandurang to 7-164 off 40 overs at the batter-friendly Pearce Reserve. When the two sides met at the same venue one month ago, Mandurang blasted 6-247 off its 40 overs, thanks largely to a century by Linton Colclough. The opener smacked three boundaries and one six early in the semi-final, but Tyrone Downie produced a false shot from Colclough (24 off 13 balls) and he was caught by Phil Moore. Emu Creek's bowlers didn't let Mandurang off the hook for the remainder of the innings. Cam Moore (1-14 off eight overs) and Todd Brown (1-25 off eight overs) built pressure and, when it did look like Mandurang was building a significant partnership, Downie (3-36) returned to remove the dangerous James Pietromonaco (22 off 20 balls) and Storm Giri (23 off 19 balls). 164 was never going to be enough if Mandurang didn't take early wickets. James Bailey (2-37) and Beau Clements (1-26) gave the home side a sniff of victory when they reduced Emu Creek to 3-55. However, Emu Creek skipper Simon Marwood and Tyrone Downie combined to produce something Mandurang failed to do with the bat - a partnership of more than 50. Marwood (47 off 56) and Downie (24 off 42) added 68 for the fourth wicket before Luke Bennett (23 not out) and Brent Downie (26 not out) put the finishing touches on an impressive five-wicket victory. Next Saturday's grand final between United and Emu Creek will be played at Sedgwick's home ground in Club Court.

