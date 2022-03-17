news, local-news,

AN EIGHT-PIECE band that formed during the pandemic will make its debut in April. Em Black and the Big Bads was founded by Heathcote performer Emma Black with the intention of a unique, energetic outfit that will have people up and out of their seats. "I had the idea in 2020. I had always wanted a big band to work with - something with that style that could do anything," Black said. "We have lead guitar, bass, vocals, backing vocals, keys, drums and a three-piece horn section. "It's not something people see often - bands that big." Consisting of Black as lead singer along with David Sheppard (bass), Nate Perry (lead guitar), Jimmy Black (drum), David Kinnersley (saxophone), Jeremy Griffths (trumpet), Luke Creer (trombone) and Marty Cohen (keys), the band will focus on covers to begin with before moving to original works. Black said it was a massive undertaking to recruit the band and then find time to rehearse during the pandemic. "A lot of people came in and a lot came out," she said. "It took us a long time to get weekly rehearsals. "We knew we would need a lot of practice while trying to find the right mix. "There are plenty of (musical) people in Bendigo, depending on the instrument. We struggled to find a keys player for a long time and we couldn't have found any better. "As the girl among seven guys, we all get along well and enjoy music. There's a lot of respect and trusts there, we brainstorm ideas and work well as a group." Em Black and the Big Bads will debut on April 1 at Heathcote's Palling Bros Brewery. "We want people to get up and dance for stuff," Black said. "It's a lot of fun and there's a lot of energy onstage. "We play a mix of different genres - blues, swing, jazz, disco, funk, soul - a bit of something for everyone." Establishing the band in the midst of the COVID pandemic was challenging but Black was determined to push forward. "We were originally set for the Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival, which was rescheduled to November," she said. "Especially in COVID times, it's hard to grab gigs. "You have got to have a tough skin and be resilient. You can get knocked back at every turn and get disheartened. My brother and I are a duo and were out of work for five months. "You just keep going and wait for the opportunity until you can come back strong."

