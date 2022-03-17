news, local-news,

TWENTY years after last performing on The Capital stage, Kate DeAraugo is returning. The Bendigo-born singer who won the 2005 season of Australian Idol said she was still connected to the city through her family. "My family are all still here (and) I get back as often as I can but I reckon it would be 2003 since I have last been in (The Capital)," she said. "The last time I was here was 2005, out the front on the steps for a coming home show (after Australian Idol) but the last time actually performing on (The Capital) stage was 2003. Read more: "One thing about Bendigo is there has always been a lot of love and support for me here. I think that will show when we do come. There is always that extra 10 per cent of love in the room." DeAraugo will return on April 2 with a new show created last year with a show she created with Greg Gould who finished runner-up in the 2013 season of Australia's Got Talent. The pair delve into the hits from the Motown and Memphis period of music by paying homage to the likes of Elvis Presley, Diana Ross, Roy Orbison, Michael Jackson, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin. "It's cool going anywhere with a Motown show but coming home and being in this theatre is amazing," DeAraugo said "It has been a couple of months in the making. My friend Greg called me last year with the idea. "How do you say no to Motown? It was such a movement and change in music. It doesn't matter if you were born back then, 20 years later or even now, people know those songs." DeAraugo said the hard part in creating the show was whittling down the set list. "Greg and I had a list and set, that was so long, with all these cracking songs," she said. "I said 'Greg, if we do all these songs we're going to be here for six hours. We need to reign it in'. "There is so many amazing songs from that time. It was hard to cut songs, but we're happy with the songs we have got. It will be a fun show." Read more: Rosalind Park sign installed ahead of Elvis exhibition Like so many other musicians during the pandemic, DeAraugo took time away from music. A new job has seen her starting to split her time between music and work. "I took some time off, then COVID happened, so no one was really performing anywhere anyway," she said. "During that time I started a new job in construction, which I love. "I do that Monday to Friday but I do sing when I can, which is becoming more and more often. It's just a personal choice, it works for me and I love it. I love getting up every morning and having that routine and certainty in my life. "But music is in my blood and something that fills my soul, so I have to have that as part of what I do." DeAraugo grew up around music in her family including her grandfather Vin DeAraugo. "My granddad was a phenomenal vocalist," she said. "A lot of people around Bendigo know him and, bless his heart, know his voice. It's something I grew up with. Read more: Eight-piece Bendigo band for April debut "I don't remember a particular moment(where I chose a music career). It was just something that I loved so much from when I was a little girl that I always was working towards that. "I don't think my love for music will ever go away. It's in me." While the music industry has evolved since 2005 when DeAraugo won Australian Idol, it is clear her passion is as strong as ever. "It can be hard to keep up with (the music industry) at times, especially if you are away from it for a little while," she said. "But all I am interested in these days is doing things that fill my soul and make me feel good. I do music for the love of it and anything else that comes with it is a bonus." Kate DeArtaugo and Greg Gould launched their From Motown to Memphis tour at The Capital on April 2. Visit gotix.com.au for more. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/72bdcbd5-2557-4905-a8d6-6d11feb41357.jpg/r0_136_4594_2732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg