This weekend is arguably the busiest 48 hours central Victoria has been blessed with for longer than we can recall. There are any number of events, festivals, fairs, finals and celebrations taking place - a symptom, perhaps, of the region's ongoing renaissance from the global pandemic. Events are back - and in a big way. The most notable inclusion on the busy weekend calendar is undoubtedly the Elvis - Direct from Graceland exhibition that will be officially launched by none other than Priscilla Presley at the Bendigo Art Gallery tonight. Already, this homage to one of the 20th century's most famous, most popular and most loved entertainment icons threatens to be our city's most successful exhibition yet. Related: A decade has passed since the Bendigo Art Gallery launched its outstanding Grace Kelly tribute display, an event that literally attracted royalty to our city and in doing so, catapulted the gallery to new heights from which it has never descended. Much of the gallery's success rests with the team led back then by former director Karen Quinlan, with the wily stewardship of Stan Liacos helping ensure world-class exhibitions have become the norm for our city. Since 2012, we've played host and paid homage to Marilyn Monroe, the Body Beautiful, Mary Quant, Brett Whiteley, Marimekko, Edith Head and others. Now, Elvis looks set to rock Bendigo like only Elvis ever could. For the next four months, our city will host tens of thousands of visitors who are on a pilgrimage to View Street and the Bendigo Art Gallery. More news: Greater Bendigo records 171 new cases of COVID-19 on March 18, 2022 If we haven't shaken off our COVID slumber, we best get to it now. Restaurants, hotels, retail outlets, wineries, cafes, transport and accommodation providers have become accustomed to what success might look like when we get it right. Elvis - Direct from Graceland has far greater appeal and magnetism than any other ensemble the Bendigo Art Gallery has curated this past decade. And apart from the shindigs at the gallery, this weekend also includes the Lost Trades Fair, Bendigo On The Hop, the inaugural Festival of Colour, the Serpentine Air Race centenary celebrations, Pride in the Park, An Afternoon with the MSO, From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show, the Elmore Tractor Pull, the Bendigo Cycling Classic fundraiser and the annual SPAN Walk on Sunday morning. Bendigo can expect to be all shook up for the coming 120 days, starting now.

