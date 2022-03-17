Fire danger period ending in central Victoria: Country Fire Authority

news, local-news,

THE Fire Danger Period is coming to an end for parts of central Victoria. From 1am on March 21, the Macedon Ranges Shire will no long be in a fire danger period. However a week later, the City of Greater Bendigo, Central Goldfields Shire and the Mount Alexander Shire will will follow suit from 1am on March 28. More news: Country Fire Authority highlight dangers of mowers and slashers following Harcourt fire CFA District 2 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Steve Alcock said early autumn rains around the district have already led to a noticeable change in the environment. "This has allowed us to assess the local conditions within each shire and determine a suitable date to end the FDP," he said. Mr Alcock said that while the FDP is coming to an end in some areas, it is still important to remain vigilant. "We're urging everyone to stay safe, whether you're living in or travelling to high bushfire risk areas," he said. "Please monitor the conditions on hot, dry and windy days, as we may still see some days of elevated fire risk." According to the latest Australian Seasonal Outlook, higher rainfall totals have resulted in below average fire conditions, with reduced fire activity in both grasslands and forests this summer. Much of Victoria will continue to experience average rainfall over the coming months, however temperatures are predicted to be warmer than normal, particularly in the western parts of the state. More news: While the Fire Danger Period will come to an end, it is still important that residents check the local conditions are safe for any burn-off they were considering undertaking. "You must register your burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws and regulations," Mr Alcock said. "Registering your burn-off ensures that if somebody reports smoke, the incident will be cross-checked with the burn-off register, which will then prevent volunteer firefighters being taken away from workplaces, families and potentially genuine emergencies." Landowners can now register their burn-off online at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au. Alternatively, you can register with the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) by calling 1800 668 511 or emailing burnoffs@esta.vic.gov.au "When conducting burn-offs, remain alert and always have resources on hand to extinguish the fire."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/80949372-5148-43e4-b3bf-3568add4f9e1.jpg/r0_214_4298_2642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg