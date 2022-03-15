news, local-news, news, health, JEV, japanese encephalitis, campaspe, loddon, pigs

Agriculture Victoria has confirmed positive detections of Japanese encephalitis virus at four new Victorian piggeries. These detections were found in the Campaspe, Loddon, Gannawarra and Northern Grampians shires. This is in addition to the previous detections in Loddon, Campaspe, Wangaratta, Gannawarra, Greater Shepparton and Greater Bendigo. RELATED: Victorian man dies from Japanese encephalitis virus Japanese encephalitis virus has also been confirmed in piggeries in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. Agriculture Victoria said its incident management team was continuing to work closely with industry, conducting surveillance activities and providing advice and information to farmers, livestock and horse owners. The virus is primarily spread by mosquitoes feeding on infected animals and does not usually spread directly from animal to animal (i.e. it is not considered contagious). Infection is not spread directly from pigs to people, and there is no risk to humans from eating pig meat. OTHER STORIES: In general, spread is through the movement of migratory water birds and through the movement of infected mosquitoes, often over long distances People residing in or planning to visit the Murray River area should be aware of the risk of JEV and should take steps to significantly limit their exposure to mosquitoes. There are simple steps to protect themselves and their families against mosquito-borne diseases: MORE NEWS: Eaglehawk's 50th Dahlia Show blooming again A vaccination program targeting those most at risk will commence shortly. For more information visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity/animal-diseases/pig-diseases/japanese-encephalitis-virus-jev. For more information see your GP or phone NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 606 024, or go to betterhealth.vic.gov.au/japanese-encephalitis. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/0aa386c3-d907-4fe9-8e5b-c8bad9f1ed48.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg