Eaglehawk's 50th Dahlia Show blooming again

news, local-news,

Eaglehawk's 50th Dahlia Show will kick off next weekend after a long absence due to the pandemic. The Dahlia Society of Victoria Rural Championship will be held on Saturday with the one-day event organised by local dahlia devotee and 2018 Eaglehawk Citizen of the Year, Margaret Ashman. More news: 'Like a warzone': Victorian volunteers report back on NSW floods "I am so thrilled to bring back our fabulous flower show under the auspices of the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival as we recover from two terrible years of COVID-19 restrictions," she said. "Not only will there be local growers displaying hundreds of different varieties, but in a real coup for Eaglehawk, we are excited to be hosting the coveted Dahlia Society of Victoria Rural Championship. "For the past 50 years, thousands of people have flocked to Eaglehawk to experience our spectacular display because the dahlia is such a popular species with people falling in love with its unique floral forms and variety of colours. Other news: Why the Bendigo Advertiser paywalled our apology to trans man Edward de Lacy Evans "March is when dahlias are at their prime, so this is a chance to see the best dahlias grown in Victoria." Another popular major event will also make a welcome return to Eaglehawk next Sunday with a variety of activities, exhibitions, and family-friendly food. The Sunday Family Day starts with a Chocolate Treasure Hunt followed by a range of fun and educational activities that will appeal to all ages including carnival rides, archery, climbing wall, storytelling, painting and a mini zoo of animals brought to you by Animals 2 U. There will be hockey, football, table tennis and croquet and for those curious about science and technology there will be a solar system to explore and learn more hosted by the local astronomy club. More news: Government reopens travel voucher scheme to entice more travel around central Victoria and beyond Empowering Eaglehawk Mary Preston said the community has been asking when the popular annual event was coming back now that COVID-19 restrictions had been eased. "We are excited to bring back to life our free Family Fun Day this year after a two-year absence," she said. "The feedback from the community, including our local schools has been fantastic and goes to show how much they loved the day over many years". Mrs Preston said the day was a flagship event of the Dahlia and Arts Festival and its return marks a positive step forward to the recovery effort across the community. "The beauty of the day is that it attracts families from different cultural and socio-economic backgrounds and this year's event is a terrific companion event to Bendigo Pride Festival," she said. "Eaglehawk is known for its welcoming attitude, and we encourage people from all walks of life to bring their children to have fun in our beautiful Canterbury Park." More news: Accommodation providers optimistic with region's calendar blooming with events The free Eaglehawk Sunday Family Day is supported by Empowering Eaglehawk and will be held on Sunday March, 20 from 11.00am until 3.00pm at Canterbury Park. The Eaglehawk Dahlia Spectacular was made possible by a team of dedicated volunteers including the Bendigo Garden Club, and sponsors City of Greater Bendigo, Empowering Eaglehawk and major sponsor, Eaglehawk UFS Dispensary. The event starts at 8.00 am until 6.00 pm, Saturday, March 19 at Eaglehawk Senior Citizens Centre, Darling Street, Eaglehawk (behind Star Cinema) with winners announced at 3.00pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/8f4ccf97-fa92-4b21-9339-3d0303dd0e71.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg