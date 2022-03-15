Pyramid Hill Bulldogs shine light on the importance of road safety

news, local-news,

The Pyramid Hill Football Netball Club's dedication to success extends beyond sporting fields and courts. Bulldogs have received the Good Sports Safe Transport Award for the club's endless effort to advocate for road safety within their community. "The Pyramid Hill Football Netball Club is committed to reducing road accidents and getting our members home safe - and Good Sports helps us stay true to this commitment," club committee Member Lauren Driscoll said. "Being a smaller club, it's a really proud moment for us to be recognised as leaders in promoting safe transport and prioritising the health and wellbeing of our members and community." The club was named as the recipient of the award at an awards ceremony on Tuesday afternoon hosted by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation. Bulldogs receive $1000 to help grow their existing safe transport initiatives which includes the promotion of upgrades to local roads, advocating the TAC's Towards Zero campaign and the continuation of their free volunteer bus service. Sport news: Alcohol and Drug Foundation chief executive officer Dr Erin Lalor praised all winners as champions within their respective communities. "Every Good Sports Award nominee, finalist and winner should be incredibly proud of the dedication they've shown toward their community, members and making their club the very best it can be," Dr Lalor said. "We hope that the Good Sports Awards has given clubs an opportunity to reflect on their wins on and off the field, and celebrate their achievements especially for those clubs who were affected once again by COVID-19 restrictions." Bulldogs received praise from Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence. "Congratulations to Pyramid Hill Football and Netball Club and every incredible Victorian Good Sports Awards finalist demonstrates the impact community sport has in shaping positive, life-long behaviours.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/539dad91-edfb-4d71-9de6-c3909992e26c.jpg/r0_154_3092_1901_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg