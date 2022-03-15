coronavirus,

Greater Bendigo has recorded 181 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Despite this increase, the region's active cases tally has dropped again to 918. According to data from the Department of Health, there have been 14,537 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. MORE NEWS: Person in stable condition following crash in Maiden Gully In other parts of the state, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 70. The Campaspe Shire has recorded 47 and Central Goldfields added another 20 cases. Mount Alexander (11), Gannawarra (2), Loddon (9) and Buloke (1) all recorded a number of new cases. Victoria has recorded another 7,460 COVID-19 cases overnight. The new infections were detected from 5,972 at-home rapid antigen tests and 1,488 laboratory-run PCR tests. READ MORE: Air Ambulance dispatched to crash in Strathallan, near Echuca, one person still trapped Another four people have died with the virus and its complications, according to Department of Health statistics released. A total of 197 are in hospital with COVID-19, 24 in intensive care and six on ventilators. It comes as Greater Bendigo recorded 116 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. According to data from the Department of Health, there have been 14,360 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Eaglehawk's 50th Dahlia Show will kick off next weekend after a long absence due to the pandemic. The Dahlia Society of Victoria Rural Championship will be held on Saturday with the one-day event organised by local dahlia devotee and 2018 Eaglehawk Citizen of the Year, Margaret Ashman. Another popular major event will also make a welcome return to Eaglehawk next Sunday with a variety of activities, exhibitions, and family-friendly food. A group of four Victorian SES volunteers touched down in Melbourne on Saturday following a three-day stint in the flood-ravaged regions of northern New South Wales. The group formed part of a cycle of SES staff who will be deployed on the east coast over the coming weeks. The taskforce was made up of 38 Victorian volunteers, as well as five from the Bendigo region, including community engagement facilitator (CEF) Ray Dooley. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/c1cca6fe-e4a3-4d29-9f3b-163658e3c2ac.jpg/r0_245_4928_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg