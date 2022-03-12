Soggy end to Kangaroo Flat, White Hills practice match

sport, local-sport, BFNL, HDFNL, football

Sprinklers forced an early finish to Friday night's Kangaroo Flat and White Hills football practice match. The sprinklers came on early in the final quarter of the match at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve. "It wasn't ideal, but not much we could do about it,'' White Hills' coach Jack Fallon said. "It was a shame because it was a fairly even game and we still had most of the last quarter to go. "I was really happy with the way our boys were going about it. We had about six of our senior players missing, so some of the younger players were given an opportunity and they performed well." The Demons have two more practice matches - Merbein at Sea Lake next Saturday and Kerang at a venue yet to be determined on March 26. The Roos have two more practice matches - Charlton at Charlton next Saturday and Huntly at Dower Park on March 26. Upcoming practice matches involving BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL clubs: EAGLEHAWK March 19 - v Kerang at Kerang. March 26 v Echuca at Echuca. KANGAROO FLAT March 19 - v Charlton at Charlton. March 26 - v Huntly at Kangaroo Flat. SANDHURST March 19 - v Deniliquin at Deniliquin. March 26 - v Rochester at Rochester. SOUTH BENDIGO March 19 - v Mount Pleasant and Lake Boga at Epsom. March 26 - v Redan at Ballarat. STRATHFIELDSAYE March 19 - v East Point at Ballarat. March 26 - v Kyabram at Colbinabbin. ........................................... COLBINABBIN March 18 - v Marong at Colbinabbin. ELMORE March 18 - v Bridgewater at Elmore. LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER March 19 - v Riddell at Leitchville. March 26 - v Boort at Pyramid Hill. LBU March 26 - v Cohuna at Cohuna. MOUNT PLEASANT March 19 - v South Bendigo and Lake Boga at Epsom. NORTH BENDIGO March 18 - v Wedderburn at Epsom. March 25 - intra-club (venue TBC). WHITE HILLS March 19 - v Merbien at Sea Lake March 26 - v Kerang TBC ........................................... CALIVIL UNITED March 18 - v Natte Bealiba at Bealiba. INGLEWOOD March 19 - v Dunolly at Inglewood. MAIDEN GULLY YCW March 18 - v Boort at Maiden Gully. March 26 - v Macorna at Macorna. MARONG March 18 - v Colbinabbin at Colbinabbin. March 26 - v Maldon (TBC). MITIAMO March 19 - v Quambatook at Mitiamo. NEWBRIDGE March 26 - v Wedderburn at Newbridge. April 2 - v Newlyn at Newbridge. PYRAMID HILL March 26 - v Koondrook-Barham at Pyramid Hill. ........................................... Bendigo league - Saturday, April 9. Heathcote District - Saturday, April 2 (North Bendigo v Heathcote; Colbinabbin v Elmore N). Loddon Valley - Saturday April 2.

