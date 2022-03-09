Bendigo unleaded petrol closes in on $2 a litre

news, local-news,

The inevitable prospect of Bendigo motorists paying $2 a litre for unleaded petrol now only seems days away as fuel prices skyrocket across the country. With most petrol outlets in Bendigo were hovering around the 185.9 cents per litre mark today, at least one outlet selling unleaded for as high as 196.9c/l. Outlying towns have already passed the dreaded $2 threshold with RACV Fuel Watch showing Caltex in Gisborne selling unleaded petrol in the 201.5 to 206.5c/l range. Read more: Bendigo man arrested over alleged burglaries at multiple construction sites Unleaded petrol has already jumped to more than $2 a litre in Australia's capital cities and it seems it will stay there as long as Russia's war on Ukraine continues. The sizeable jump of Brent Crude to nearly $US130 ($A179) a barrel comes after the United States President Joe Biden announced overnight the banning of Russian oil and gas imports in what he termed as a "blow to (Vladimir) Putin's war machine". Russia, the second-largest exporter of oil globally, has threatened to push prices up to $US300 ($A414) a barrel by cutting supplies to Europe in retaliation to heavy sanctions levelled against it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/a7e875ca-992a-411a-b5e0-64cfe45fd0dd.png/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg